Hillary Clinton (White Feminist, White Freemason, Zionist) calls for destruction of Syrian Air Force

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:03 A.M.) – Hillary Clinton, despite losing the 2016 US Presidential Election, has continued on her war monger, calling for her country to destroy Syria’s air force, days after a chemical attack killed over 50 people, in which the US has blamed the Syrian government without providing sufficient evidence.

“Assad has an air force, and that air force is the cause of most of these civilian deaths as we have seen over the years and as we saw again in the last few days,” Clinton said in a speech at the “Women in the World” summit in New York City. “And I really believe that we should have and still should take out his air fields and prevent him from being able to use them to bomb innocent people and drop sarin gas on them.”

“I still believe we should have done a no-fly zone,” she said, in a slight knock against former President Barack Obama, whose Cabinet she served in. “We should have been more willing to confront Assad.”

Clinton, was a n open supporter of the US conducting direct action in Syria. despite Obama’s position on taking no military action in the country.

“I wish, obviously I wish that the international community writ large had been able to rein this in,” Clinton said, while acknowledging that the decision was not an easy one.

Clinton then also took the opportunity to attack Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“He is absolutely a prisoner of his family’s expectations, his dead father’s looming presence and his delusion, that I believe he now probably could pass a lie detector about, that everyone who opposes him is a terrorist,” Clinton said of Assad, before adding, “That is how Putin thinks.”

Clinton said that if she were in power, she would have told the Russians they were “either with us or against us on this no-fly zone.”

“The Russians were afraid of us because we were going to stand up for the rights, the human rights, the dignity and the future of the Syrian people,” Clinton deluded.