Russian investigators name metro bomber who killed 14

MOSCOW, Russia — Russian investigators on Tuesday named the bomber behind the Saint Petersburg metro blast as Akbarjon Djalilov, adding that he had also planted a second bomb that was defused by the authorities.

“The investigation identified the man who set off the bomb in the carriage of the Saint Petersburg metro. It was Akbarjon Djalilov,” a statement by the Investigative Committee said.

The investigators’ statement added that traces of DNA from Djalilov, 22, were also found on a bag with a second explosive device that was discovered at another metro station shortly before the blast in the tunnel that killed 14 people and wounded dozens.

“The conclusion of genetic evaluation and footage from surveillance cameras enable the investigation to conclude that the man who carried out the act of terror on the carriage was the one who left the bag with the explosive device in the Vosstaniya Square station,” it said.

Investigators gave no further details on Djalilov but his name and year of birth coincided with a statement from the Kyrgyz security services which said earlier Tuesday that he was a naturalized Russian citizen originally from Kyrgyzstan.

Investigators said earlier that remains of the carriage bomber were found at the scene of the blast, but it was not clear if he is included in the official toll of the attack.

In Kyrgyzstan, the State Committee for National Security confirmed the man’s identity and said it would help the Russian probe.

Russia’s health minister on Tuesday raised the death toll from 11 to 14 and said 49 people were still hospitalized. The City Hall said there were several foreign nationals among those killed and injured, but would not offer detail. The foreign ministry of the Central Asian nation of Kazakhstan said one of its citizens has been killed in the attack.

The Interfax news agency on Monday said authorities believe the suspect was linked to radical Islamic groups and carried the explosive device onto the train in a backpack.