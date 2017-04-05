Mike Pence and House Republicans scramble to resurrect Obamacare repeal

WASHINGTON — House Republicans are scrambling to resurrect last month’s failed health care bill before a two-week congressional recess that starts Friday, and Vice President Pence has been shuttling back and forth from Capitol Hill as part of the negotiations.

Pence met Tuesday night with the heads of three groups within the Republican Party: the conservative Republican Study Committee, the hardline conservative House Freedom Caucus and the moderate Tuesday Group. According to lawmakers attending, the meeting was scheduled by Republican Study Committee Chairman Mark Walker, R-N.C. It was Pence’s second night in a row meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill. The vice president was accompanied by White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, who was a House Freedom Caucus member until joining the administration in January.

Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., canceled a vote last month on a bill to replace and replace Obamacare because there was not enough Republican support to pass it. Freedom Caucus members argued the bill did not go far enough in repealing the law, while moderates were concerned it would boost costs and reduce coverage, particularly for the elderly and the poor.

The meeting broke up a little before 11 p.m., after more than two hours, with no breakthrough.

“It was a very productive meeting, we’re making progress,” Walker told reporters. He said there was still no bill text and there were still substantive issues to work out before a bill could be drafted. Lawmakers plan to meet again on Wednesday.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., who chairs the conservative House Freedom Caucus, told reporters earlier Tuesday that Pence and top aides came to the group’s meeting Monday night and pitched a revised plan. Late Tuesday he agreed that the talks were making progress, but added, “I certainly was hopeful to see legislative text tonight and so not seeing it still leaves some unanswered questions.”

Meadows said there were no real discussions yet of delaying the upcoming recess, but “if we’re making real progress, then going home sends the wrong message.”

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined Tuesday’s discussion, but Ryan was not in the room.

According to Meadows, the White House is considering letting Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price give states the option to waive certain insurance requirements. Governors would be allowed to eliminate “essential health benefits” — the Obamacare requirement that insurance plans include things like maternity care and substance abuse coverage — as well as the requirement that insurers provide reasonably priced coverage to people with pre-existing health conditions.

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill on March 23, 2017. (Photo: Mark Wilson, Getty Images)

Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, a Freedom Caucus member who had opposed the bill, said after Monday’s meeting that if Pence’s proposed add was made, he’d support the legislation.

“After mtg with @VP, I’ll vote for the American Health Care Act if a States Rights’ amendment is added to the bill,” he tweeted Tuesday.

But most conservatives said they couldn’t commit to a deal until they see legislation.

The proposal is intended to get conservatives on board with the legislation. But it is not clear whether moderates will leave in the process.

Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., is a member of the moderate Tuesday Group, but he’s also a close Trump ally and supported the previous version of the bill. On Monday, he went to the White House for a meeting with Pence and other top aides.

Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill on April 21, 2016. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images)

Collins said the state flexibility likely would not affect New York because, “In our state health commission we have the Cadillac of everything.” But he said he wasn’t sure whether the proposed changes to the bill would lose more votes than they attract.

“Well clearly that would be a plus to the Freedom Caucus and I would say clearly it would be of concern to the Tuesday Group,” Collins said. “Plus I’m not sure this is a done deal, either,” he added.

A Republican leadership aide cautioned that mollifying the Freedom Caucus loses votes from moderates and appeasing moderates loses Freedom Caucus votes. The aide — who was not authorized to publicly discuss ongoing negotiations — said that while everyone is trying to get a deal, nothing has yet changed in a way that would get the necessary increase in total Republican votes to pass the bill.

Because no Democrats are expected to vote for any Obamacare repeal bill, Republicans can only lose about 20 votes in their own party and still pass a bill.