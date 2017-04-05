2 Portland cafe workers contract hepatitis A; health officials investigating

Multnomah County health officials are investigating two hepatitis A cases among workers at a pair of Portland Cup & Saucer Cafes.

The first of the cases was reported to the county health department on March 20, and the other was reported Monday, said county spokeswoman Julie Sullivan-Springhetti. Officials advise people who ate or drank at the cafes on specific dates in late March to contact their health care provider, she said.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease usually spread when someone ingests the virus from drinks, food or other things contaminated by an infected person’s fecal matter, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can be a mild sickness, lasting a few weeks, or be more severe and last several months, the CDC said.

Hepatitis A can cause fatigue, fever, vomiting and other ailments.

Sullivan-Springhetti said people who ate or drank at the cafe at 8237 North Denver St. from March 22 to March 29 should get in touch with their health care provider to see whether they need to get a vaccination or get other preventative care. People who did the same at the 3566 Southeast Hawthorne Blvd. cafe on March 22 or March 25 should also contact their health care provider, she said.

And anyone who ate or drank at the North Portland cafe between Feb. 22 and March 21 should ask their health care provider whether they have hepatitis A symptoms, Sullivan-Springhetti said in a news release.

“We consider the risk to be relatively low,” Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County deputy health officer, said in a statement. “But there are vaccines that can lower the risk of illness if given within two weeks of possible exposure.”