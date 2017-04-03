The Hidden Powers and Dubious Money Behind Donald Trump

Donald Trump is on Top of the Heap

FOR ONLY ONE REASON

THEY Put Him There

State of the Nation

WARNING: This exposé will not be a happy read for fans of Donald Trump.

SOTN neither loves nor hates, likes or dislikes Donald Trump. The articles posted on this site have been split between positive and negative, although more have been decidedly favorable especially compared to the pieces on all the other presidential candidates and past U.S. presidents.

With that said, our only interest is not to get caught up in Donald Trump mania the very same way we did not get caught up in Barack Obama mania. SOTN warned the body politic at every critical juncture about the Manchurian Candidate known as Barry Soetero (aka Barack Hussein Obama). SOTN predicted the present Obamanation at each crucial point of its deliberate development.

SOTN is also the very first to point out the national psychological condition known as Political bipolar complex. Here is a short reference to it for those who missed it.

The entire American political process has been designed from it earliest beginnings to take advantage of the natural Right-Left, Conservative-Liberal, Republican-Democrat, Traditional-Progressive polarities which have always been present throughout the body politic. Understand that most of the Founding Fathers were well aware of the potential dangers associated with this highly destructive and easily manipulated political dynamic. Many of them found the very idea of the “Political Party”, especially rigid and dogmatic political parties, to be anathema to good governance as well as completely contrary to the very nature of a properly functioning constitutional republic.

(Source: Donald Trump Now Has 2 Huge Problems and Is Unelectable)

Everyone nowadays knows what Bipolar disorder is. This nation has the worse case of it at the collective level, especially where it concerns it involvement with politics. The U.S. citizenry has been acculturated and inculcated accordingly over many decades of mind-control and neuro-linguistic programming via the mainstream media (MSM). To be an American is to be infected with what is now Political bipolar syndrome … to widely varying degrees, of course.

What’s the point?

Everyone has now seen what they did with the Barack Obama black operation. They took advantage of the liberal backlash that resulted from two disastrous terms of George W. Bush. Now the country stands reeling from two even more catastrophic terms of Barack Obama. Obviously, the most cynical response of the ruling elites to these engineered presidential predicaments is the antithesis of Obama—Donald Trump.

In this way the electorate is forever being swung from left to right, and from right to left. The last few election cycles have seen that pendulum swing further and further in each direction … by extremely purposeful design, of course.

Let’s get down to brass tacks.

How did Trump make his money? After the New York City real estate market, his main source was gambling casinos. Do you know who really owns and operates every gambling establishment in the world?

Gambling is and always will be run by the mob. It was the original MAFIA (Mazzini Autorizza Furti Incense Avvelenamenti) that made the decision to make gambling their primary business. There’s simply no other Cash Cow that produces so much revenue so quickly. It also creates opportunities to develop other illicit businesses that are highly profitable. For instance, prostitution and drugs, loansharking and extortion, money-laundering and counterfeiting.

This is precisely why the U.S. government set up the Native American reservations around the country with special gambling rights. Between the gambling, the prostitution and the drugs, particularly the alcohol, the communities of the Indigenous Peoples were guaranteed to be ruined. And so they were, wrecked and ruined for generations to come. That was the easiest way for the U.S. Federal Government to undermine Native American culture and traditions. The FEDs could also avoid their governmental obligations and promised compensation to them so broken are their communities.

Do you get it yet?

This how Donald Trump made his millions. G A M B L I N G !

He also made his money early on in the Bronx and Brooklyn real estate markets. Later on he moved into the most competitive real estate development market in the world—Manhattan. No one — NO ONE — is allowed into these markets except with the blessing of the moneyed cabal that has owned them practically forever.

Mortgage money in that realm, and at that level, only flows for those who are beholden to their very special System. That System of banks and brokerage houses knows where every dollar comes from and where every dollar goes. They are moneymen, after all, and it is their business to account for every single penny.

Does the Mob Control all Gambling Operations including the State-run Lotteries?

Back to the mob. The only way anyone gets to run multiple hugely successful gambling houses is because they were let into the gambling club. Remember the “big club” that George Carlin spoke so graphically about … yeah, that one. Well Donald Trump has been a member of that club over the course of his entire lifetime. He has benefited tremendously (The Donald’s favorite word) from being in that “big club”. The bankers have even allowed him to file bankruptcy at least four times, and then start over using the banker’s money.

Was George Carlin Murdered Because Of This Historic Performance?

That, right there, is the real issue. Who are these bankers that have backed Donald Trump all these years? Do you really think these New York City bankers and brokers are going to let Donald Trump off the hook for the billions that have flowed through his various ventures and assorted businesses?

“Trump has owned part or all the Miss Universe, Miss USA, and Miss Te pageants since 1996. Among the most recognized beauty pageants in the world, the Miss Universe pageant was founded in 1952 by the California clothing company Pacific Mills.”[1]

Beauty pageants are perhaps the most degrading and disrespectful ways of mistreating women. They appeal to the most primal instincts and serve to elevate the most superficial aspects of womanhood. They essentially exploit the desires of young girls and turn them into objects of adoration for their beauty … extremely superficial physical beauty.

New York City and Palm Beach

Donald Trump’s stomping grounds have been the two meccas for the mega-rich of the world. These are his playgrounds—Manhattan, New York and Palm Beach, Florida. This is his business crowd as well as who he plays with. You don’t enter either of these two VERY high societies except with the explicit permission of those who really control them, covertly control them from far behind the curtain of course.

For those who are unaware, here is The Donald’s private club / exclusive resort /personal palace located in Palm Beach called The Mar-a-Lago Club. These photos come right from his website: www.maralagoclub.com.

Donald Trump hobnobs with richest and most powerful high society in the entire world. It’s a well-known fact that the Gold Coast of Florida is home to the greatest concentration of wealth on the planet. A considerably lesser known factoid is that this same stretch of shoreline — from Stuart to Miami, Florida — is home to more Illuminati families than anywhere else on Earth.

The Real Back Story

With this critical background it will be much easier to understand “The Hidden Powers and Dubious Money Behind Donald Trump”. The Donald is nothing more than a creation, just like the now notorious Barry Soetero was a fabrication of the same ruling clan of moneyed elites. Therefore, the transparent reality of Trump’s meteoric and sustained rise in the political firmament cannot be ignored or wished away… by anyone, anywhere, who has eyes to see and ears to hear the plain and simple truth.

The article posted below in its entirety recently appeared on a website that does understand how the world really works FROM A SPECIFIC PERSPECTIVE. That unique perspective also happens to be the perfect one if one is to truly understand the political power play of the unrivaled Donald Trump campaign. It doesn’t get any better than this ever-entertaining Greatest Show On Earth. Isn’t that what The Donald has been practicing for his entire life?!

That Donald Trump could succeed in some of the most difficult businesses, challenging markets, and exclusive societies must be evaluated. Especially for one who so obviously lacks the refinement and temperament to excel in that realm of high society should his success be scrutinized. As it has been stated with absolute certainty, nobody does gambling without direct involvement with the Mob … NOBODY!

Why the Silence about Donald Trump’s Mob Ties?

How Close Was Donald Trump To The Mob?

The following two videos portray a Donald Trump that is rarely seen in the mainstream media (MSM). Each portrayal provides a crucial perspective.

Donald Trump Interview at Ground Zero Right after the 9/11 Terror Attacks

Trump: What’s the Deal?

Now to the real back story. A back story, mind you, that has been fastidiously kept out of the alternative news realm as much as it has been totally censored by the MSM. Just like many of the true yet sordid tales about Barack Obama were conveniently avoided by the MSM. Now, who is it exactly that owns all of the MSM news platforms and outlets.

Who REALLY Controls The Mainstream Media?

State of the Nation

January 12, 2016

Source

[1] Donald Trump