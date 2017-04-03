The Hated People

By “Lord Byron” (2008)

There are a people who dare not speak their name,

There are a people taught only shame,

There are a people exiles in their own land,

There are a people loathed by ever other band;

We are America’s hated Founding Stock

And inside we are burning like volcanic rock.

You mock us, you rob us, you deny us taking a stand,

All while begging charity with an outstretched hand.

Our borders are floodgates open to all

Yet you decry our minds as narrow and small;

We are America’s hated Founding Stock

And inside we are burning like volcanic rock.

Our history is being erased from classroom lessons

While our speech is being outlawed by congressional sessions.

Our heroes are smeared as vicious and cruel

While your criminals are glorified in every public school;

We are America’s hated Founding stock

And inside we are burning like volcanic rock.

In the name of diversity are neighborhoods are flooded

With invaders from Third World homelands they gutted.

We are denied jobs to atone for historical wrongs

But never are your crimes denounced in popular songs;

We are America’s hated Founding Stock

And inside we are burning like volcanic rock.

We are a great people with much to be proud,

We brought light to a world dark all around;

But no thanks is given for the wonders we provided,

Only vicious hatred for when with our own we sided;

We are America’s hated Founding Stock

And inside we are burning like volcanic rock.

There are a people who’ve patiently endured

Everything against them that made your victory assured;

But a time is coming when they will finally see

They’re a people worth preserving, that people is we!

For we are America’s hated Founding stock

And when we arise, there’ll be a titanic shock!