Sweeping Federal Review Could Affect Consent Decrees Nationwide

“This has all been negotiated by the affected parties,” said Ray Kelly, president of the No Boundaries Coalition, a citizen advocacy group. Referring to Mr. Sessions, he said, “Now we have an outside entity telling us what’s best for our citizens and our community when he has no experience, no knowledge.”

Baltimore is one of nearly two dozen cities — including Ferguson, Mo., Cleveland and Seattle — that were the subject of aggressive efforts by the Obama administration to improve relations between the police and the communities they serve. That effort produced so-called consent decrees with 14 departments.

The broad review announced Monday could threaten some of those decrees if the Justice Department seeks to change its past stance about systematic police abuses in the affected agencies. But the Justice Department would not be able to unilaterally unwind the agreements without court intervention.

Vanita Gupta, who ran the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division under President Barack Obama and negotiated the Baltimore consent decree, said that it was unclear whether Mr. Sessions could withdraw from that agreement, which has not yet been officially approved by a judge.

Noting that Kevin Davis, the Baltimore police commissioner, had expressed strong support for the plan, Ms. Gupta questioned “whether the attorney general is really in sync with law enforcement.” She added that Monday’s announcement “signals an alarming retreat away from ensuring that police departments engage in constitutional policing.”

Beyond Baltimore, the most closely watched decision will come in Chicago, where the Obama administration, in its final day, issued a blistering report that found systemic racism in the Police Department after a series of police shootings of minorities. Negotiations have begun for a possible monitoring agreement, but Mr. Sessions has indicated that he thinks the Chicago report was shoddy, casting doubt on the prospect of a deal.

In Baltimore, a majority-black city with a long history of tensions between African-Americans and the police, the consent decree grew out of a federal review that followed the unrest in 2015 over the death of a 25-year-old black man, Freddie Gray, in police custody.

The review culminated in August, when the Justice Department issued a blistering report that found that the Baltimore police had engaged in a “pattern and practice” of discrimination that systematically violated the civil rights of black residents. In January, just days before President Barack Obama left office, Mayor Pugh and her Justice Department signed a broad blueprint for an overhaul.

In its court filings on Monday, the Justice Department noted that the Trump administration had “announced several new initiatives and policies that prioritize combating and preventing violent crime” in response to spikes in violence in cities across the country, including Baltimore.

Mr. Sessions has expressed deep skepticism about the value of consent decrees like the one planned for Baltimore, saying they vilify the police, and has indicated that he wants to scale them back.

In a speech in February, his first as attorney general, he said that the federal government’s role should be to “help police departments get better, not diminish their effectiveness.” Mr. Sessions said the agreements were demoralizing to the police and could be generating a spike in violence and murders in some large cities: a contention that has been challenged by a number of criminologists.

Kristen Clarke, who leads the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which has fought for greater federal oversight of troubled departments, said the request for a delay in the Baltimore case was deeply troubling.

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions is undermining and obstructing extensive efforts that have been made to promote policing reform in a small set of the most broken police departments in our country,” she said.