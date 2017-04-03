Looking throughout the media that these black niggers and their nigger children have been causing throughout the land, I decided to write and compose this song/poem against the black kids in an attempt to use eugenics to solve the black problem in this land. They have been living here for over 400 years and still have yet to prosper due to a lack of social and economic skills despite the massive amounts of government handouts on their behalf. The time has long come to practice eugenics and kill off the weak within the black race in America that have been causing problems for the rest of America. That way only the strong will survive; so here’s to more death of black kids to eliminate out the weak from the strong!
Kill Black Kids Like They Are Cheap Thrills
Come on, come on, stab those black kids dead
It’s Saturday night and they won’t be alive
Gotta take my guns, put the bullets in
It’s Saturday night and they won’t be alive
Till I hit the school floor
Shoot the black kids dead
They have all they need
Yes they don’t have cash
They don’t have cash
But now they have bullets in their heads
We don’t need guns to have fun tonight
We can kill them like they are cheap thrills
We don’t need knives to have fun tonight
We can kill them like they are cheap thrills
We don’t need their money
As long as I don’t feel their heart beat
We don’t need their money
As long as we can keep killing
Come on, come on, kill those black kids dead
It’s Sunday night and they won’t be alive
Gotta get my bombs, put the blast beat on
It’s Sunday night and they won’t be alive
Till I hit the school floor
Shoot the black kids dead
They have all they need
Yes they don’t have cash
They don’t have cash
But now they have bullets in their heads