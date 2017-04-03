ISIS and Islam: The Ugly Truth

“ISIS fundamentalist militants who are casting terror into the heart of the civilized world are but a copycat of the mujahideen of early Islam. Whether we like it or not this is the ugly truth”

By Dr. Ashraf Ezzat

Author’s Note:

Radicals and fanatics don’t get radicalized by intelligence agency e.g. CIA, MOSSAD… etc. Rather they get recruited by those secret agencies because they are hilariously fanatics and stupidly radicalized (reverse logic; a stereotype of herd mentality)

I also expect some zealots of the so called moderate Muslims and many others of conspiracy theory addicts to get slightly offended/shocked by my post.

Fervently they will try and refute my thesis by cherry-picking some benign verses from the Quran that call for benevolence and peace. But if they get to cherry-pick, why deny the fundamentalists and fanatics the same right?

This is the core of the problem, a divine book like…