ISIL helps Israel conceal historical origin

Posted in Uncategorized by

Ashraf Ezzat

“The Zionist paradigm is founded on the distorted story of the Israelites’ Exodus from Egypt and their persecution by the Assyrians and Captivity by Babylonians, but the truth is that the Israelites never set foot in Egypt or Palestine. Actually they never left Ancient Arabia and North Yemen, their origin land, before the Babylonian Captivity”

Secret of the Dead: Hanging Garden of Bablyon

                                                       … By Dr. Ashraf Ezzat

The so called Islamic state in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) has started losing ground. While the ISIL retreat is somehow slow on the Syrian front, the pace of the operations on the Iraqi side is considerably faster and so is the liberation of once held Sunni-Territories (though the broiling Sunni-Shia strife in Iraq remains unmitigated)

With Iranian military strategists conducting ground…

View original post 3,307 more words

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s