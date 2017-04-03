First Hand Examples of Organized Pizzagate Bot Waves in Action

By of The New Nationalist

An Internet Bot, also known as web robot, WWW robot or simply bot, is a software application that runs automated tasks (scripts) over the Internet. Researchers have noted that repetitive bots are present on coverage of many of Crime Syndicate’s operations. We have noticed frequent and fraudulent bot activity and also censorship on Reddit where we try to be active fighting the good fight. Reddit activism is something TNN would recommend for those who wish to get off the sidelines and into the game.

New Nationalist (TNN) shared this article at Reddit which drew a prima facie and rather comical example of a bot trying to disrupt the conversation on pizzagate aka pedogate. “Clovize” is TNN and, of course, “Jpop” is the non-human bot. Jpop made the first comment within minutes of the post. Who funds this kind of operation? Naturally, the Reddit moderators take all this down after five hours, but here is what transpired.

jpop23mn 0 points an hour ago

oh, c’mon! This is clearly the fake news that makes us lol bad

clovize[S] 2 points an hour ago

Given your garbled syntax, I have a capcha to determine if you are a human or a bot. Answer this question: are dominos played on cheese or pasta?

jpop23mn [score hidden] 59 minutes ago

I’m still not convinced

[–]lemonyfresh3667 [score hidden] 57 minutes ago

A bot lol, gives the same comment to every pizzag8 post

jpop23mn via /r/conspiracy sent 9 minutes ago

bot? Shill? That’s original

[–]clovize[S] 1 point 4 minutes ago

Wow, first hand glimpse of a non-human bot in action.

TNN learns a little more about jpop23mn-

Here are even more stark examples of organized fraudulent bot wave operations on the Pizzagate aka Pedogate issue. The messages are identical for the multiple bots. Notice that a number of the bot avatars also show up in the second canned message.

Definition of fraud: Act or course of deception, an intentional concealment, omission, or perversion of truth.

