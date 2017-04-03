Donald Drumpf – Illuminati Jew

HenryMakow.com

Left, Donald and his father Fred with Left, Donald and his father Fred with.Masonic/Brotherhood of Death hand-over-hand Skull and Bones (“X”) Signal. The sign, or letter X, has a long history of use in the Ancient Mystery Religions, in apostate Judaism, in Freemasonry, and in the Occult. The ILLUMINATI elite use it to this day to symbolize key phenomena and mark significant events. – A lot of people who should know better, like the two Kevins, Barrett & MacDonald, think Donald Trump is some kind of saviour. Barrett even thinks Trump will bring the perpetrators of 9-11 to trial. The article below reveals Donald Trump is a longstanding member of the satanic Masonic Jewish conspiracy that afflicts society: “Donald Trump is nothing less than a sideshow and a counterfeit medieval medicine man offering cheap miracle and ILLUSIONARY fixes for America’s problems here and abroad.” – Jewish opposition is designed to give Trump credibility, as in the banker coup ruse of 1932. – Illuminati credo: “A Jew was not created as a means for some other purpose; he himself IS the purpose, since the substance of all divine emanations was created ONLY to serve the Jews.” Chabad Lubavitch leader, “The Great Rebbe” Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson – Donald Drumpf: “The only [candidate] that’s going to give real support to Israel is me,” said Donald Drumpf. “The rest of them are all talk, no action. They’re politicians. I’ve been loyal to Israel from the day I was born. My father, Fred Trump, was loyal to Israel before me.”[51] – Donald Trump, the Devil’s Run for the White House (Excerpts by henrymakow.com) – Donald’s father Fred moved in the circle of a corrupt powerful New York political fixer and power broker attorney, Abraham (Bunny) Lindenbaum. Or Bunny moved in Fred C. Drumpf’s circles. They were more than just client and attorney. The two were joined at the hip. Bunny’s first retainer came from Fred C.[27] – Fred and Bunny were political insiders of [Masonic] Tammany Hall through Brooklyn’s Madison Club.[28] Tammany Hall, also known as the Society of St. Tammany, the Sons of St. Tammany, or the Columbian Order, was a New York City Democratic political machine entangled and mired in racketeering, corruption, graft and patronage.[29] – (Illuminati i.e. satanist, Jewish power brokers, Bunny Lindenbaum & son Sandy) – Don didn’t go into how or why his father had been so loyal to Israel since the day he was born (1946), but his close personal association with Bunny Lindenbaum may provide some answers. Bunny Lindenbaum was an orthodox and fanatical Zionist Jew. He was president of the Brooklyn Jewish Community Council, and the Brooklyn Jewish Center (BJC). The BJC is connected directly to United Synagogue of America, the World Zionist Congress, United Jewish Appeal, National Jewish Welfare Board, and the MOSSAD.[52] – Bunny Lindenbaum, and his son, Sandy Lindenbaum were high priests of the secret ultra orthodox Lubavitch Movement and the Educational Institute Oholei Torah, the Flagship school of Chabad – Lubavitch, it owns the BJC edifice.[53] Basically, the Chabad Lubavitch Movement is connected with the Ancient Babylonian Talmudic Pharisaic Universal Noahide Laws of Nimrodic God Baal. The Babylonian Talmudic High Priests of the Order of the Pharisaic sun god worshippers of Baal are known as the Mystical Hassidic Chabad Lubavitch.[54] – (left, Trump’s lawyer, Sandy Lindenbaum) – Rabbi Louis Finkelstein, the head of the Jewish Theological Seminary of America in 1943, writing in the Universal Jewish Encyclopedia, “Pharisaism became Talmudism …the spirit of the ancient Pharisee survives unaltered. When the Jew studies the Talmud, he is actually repeating arguments used in the Palestinian academies.” [55] In other words, the Talmudic Lubavitchers are reborn Pharisees. Many Pharisees belonged to the Jewish occult group, the Satanic “Cabal”.[56] – According to the Chabad Lubavitch radical theology, the non Jew “infidels” must be exterminated, adding “may the name of the wicked rot.” Among them was Jesus of Nazareth. – They claim that while the Jews are the “Chosen People” and were created in God’s image, the Gentiles do not have this status and are effectively considered subhuman.” [57] The Chabad are allowed to exist as a powerful international force because they serve Israel in two ways: working with Mossad in intelligence and criminal activities, and a source of extremist ideology to fuel Zionist crimes. It was also a scheme to permanently alienate, divide and polarize the races.[58] Bunny Lindenbaum BJC’s United Jewish Appeal assisted Jewish refugees arriving in the United States.[59] His BJC’s World Zionist Congress collaborated with the Nazis to allow a limited number of Jews to emigrate to other countries.[60] – TRUMP-LINDENBAUM FAMILIES TIED TO CIVIC CORRUPTION AND SCANDALS – Bunny Lindenbaum presided over New York Major Robert Ferdinand Wagner, Jr.’s city planning commission.[44] Mayor Wagner’s mayoral administrations from 1954 to 1965 had been for the most part of the Tammany Hall rackets.[45],[46] In 1954, Scandalous Fred C. was the subject of a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee investigation for being involved in widespread corruption in the federal Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD),…. – (Trump-Clintons longtime partners in crime. Perot got Bill elected.) – Lindenbaum and Scandalous Fred C. [Trump] were clandestinely using HUD and state funds to build a haven and Jewish power base in Brooklyn for eastern European Mystical Hassidic Chabad Lubavitch Jews at enormous and substantial profits at the taxpayers’ expense. Today, Chabad is among the world’s largest Hasidic groups, and it is the largest Jewish religious organization. The vast network of Chabad institutions have placed the movement at the forefront of Jewish communal life today.[65] A spokesman for the Chabad-Lubavitch Chassidic movement says the sect is ZIONIST in its support for Israel.[66] Fred and Bunny were secretly working with SS Baron Otto Albrecht Alfred von Bolschwing, Israeli Defense Force (IDF), MOSSAD and the newly formed CIA….. – However, Bunny Lindenbaum and his father ran the largest and most costly corporate welfare fraud-embezzlement system in this nation’s history. Primo Don is a product of that corporate welfare bread line straight out of state and federal treasuries. His shit don’t stink. Any notion that Primo Donna Donald is a self made billionaire is a fallacy and grand ILLUSION. – DONALD TRUMP’S JEWISH BACKGROUND – Donald’s great-grandparents, Christian Johannes Drumpf and Katherina Kober, had sons, Christian Drumpf and Christ Christ.[16] Christian was Sleazy Freddy’s father. By his name, Christ Christ, may have converted to Judaism. Nevertheless, Donald’s great-grandmother, Kathernia Kober, may have been Jewish.[17] – What we know is that the surname Kober is German and Jewish (Ashkenazic): from a derivative of the personal name Jakob or Yakov. German and Jewish (Ashkenazic): from German Kober “basket”, Middle High German Kober, hence a metonymic occupational name for a basket maker or perhaps a nickname for someone who carried a basket on his back.[18] The Kallstadt, Pfalz – Rhineland-Palatinate area where they lived in Germany comprised the Jewish communities of Mainz, Speyer and Worms became the center of Jewish life during Medieval times.[19]

There is a very remote possibility that Donald Trump has left the reservation just like John F. Kennedy did. If that was the case, however, the ruling elites would have never permitted him to go this far with his presidential campaign. TPTB have myriad ways of shutting down anyone who is NOT one of them.

There is also a HUGE difference between JFK and DJT. JFK was born into wealth and privilege and sought to give back to society from early on. He was never entangled with the Mob or Illuminati even when it appeared that he was. DJT, on the other hand, only grew bigger through his direct involvement with the biggest players in the game, especially the gambling game. Here’s a recent meeting he had with the “King of Gambling” Sheldon Adelson, an inveterate supporter of Zionist Israel.

Oy Vey? Zionist Capo Sheldon Adelson summons Trump for ‘private meeting’ on Israel

Now many might say that the Kennedy family was also well connected to the Mafia through Joe Seni0r’s bootlegging during The Prohibition. The Kennedys even used their Chicago Mafia connections to take the state of Illinois in JFK’s presidential election. However, the big difference here is that the Kennedy patriarch was doing all the dirty work. No doubt that Trump’s father also did a lot of dirty work as well, but Donald then carried on with the tradition; otherwise, no one would even know his name.

We’ve said it all along that The Donald is the perfect wrecking ball. That’s his mission. To wreck the treasonous GOP. To wreck the traitorous Democrat Party. To rain on the quadrennial MSM election coverage parade. To completely expose the fraudulent election process, phony candidates, fake platforms, fictitious campaigns, and fabricated debates. Let him do his job.

However, an excellent wrecking does not necessarily make a good president. Change agents rarely make effective long-term leaders because they have made so many staunch enemies in the process of effectuating unwanted change. That’s the way it’s always been. And it won’t change for The Donald. Where the Trump card is always the most powerful in the deck, it is also the most feared and unpredictable.

Both JFK and DJT were born with Gemini as their Sun sign. In this way they are hard-wired to be highly unpredictable. They can go in opposite directions in a very short periods of time, just as JFK did. DJT has proven to be of the same ilk, having been a Democrat and close friend of the Clintons up until fairly recently. However, JFK was naturally self-sacrificing and austere in his lifestyle, whereas DJT appears overindulgent and egocentric.

