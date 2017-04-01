Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in California

As if smokers in California don’t get enough grief, come Saturday they’ll be ponying up an extra $2 for a pack of cigarettes, bringing some brands closer to $10 a pack.

That represents as much as a 40 percent hike for a single pack. Cartons under the new tax would go up an additional $20. And, the tax applies to e-cigarettes.

Smokers can thank California voters, who on Nov. 8, voted yes on Proposition 56 — the biggest tax on cigarettes since the state began taxing them in 1959. The money will be used to administer the tax, augment Medi-Cal and fund more doctors, prevention programs and research into tobacco-related diseases, according to the legislation.

Expected revenue is $1 billion to $1.4 billion in the 2017-18 fiscal year, although that may decrease over time, according to the California Legislative Analyst’s Office.

Yes on Prop. 56 garnered about 64 percent of the vote, or 9 million votes, versus 5 million no votes.

The extra two bucks comes on top of an existing 87-cent-per-pack state tax on cigarettes and an existing $1.01 federal tax that was approved in 2009 under the Obama administration.

But will the new tax hurt cigarette sales for retailers? Retailers say yes — but with a caveat.

“Of course we’re going to lose sales, but maybe only for a while,” said Doris Cruz, who manages a Circle K store in Placentia.

“People who smoke will always smoke. They will try their best to cut down,” she said, but eventually, they’ll absorb the extra cost.

Cigarette sales could drop 30 to 40 percent for the first couple of months, said Medhat Abdelmessih, a cashier at Sam’s Smoke & Vape in Anaheim, but he believes they’ll bounce back, as smokers work through a number of phases, not unlike denial or grief.

“People will complain the first month,” he said. By the second month, “They’ll say, ‘oh, I’ve got to quit.’ ” But then they’ll realize the price has climbed consistently for years, and they never ended up quitting. So why quit now?

“So I feel it doesn’t matter. For my store here, it may decrease my sales a little bit, but eventually, it will be the same,” Abdelmessih said.

Emad Nakla, owner of S & E Food Store & Liquor Store in Ontario, agrees.

“My expectation for the customer, in the beginning, for sure he will decrease the dose,” Nakla said. “Let’s say a customer smokes one pack of cigarettes a day. Then maybe once you surprise him with $2 more, he will cut it down a little bit, but he’s not going to quit completely.”

While other store managers measure the hiatuses in months, Nakla said he expects to see customers return in a matter of weeks. Credit reality.

“Once (the smoker) gets under stress or gets mad, the first thing he will think about will be to smoke,” Nakla said.

As Nakla was speaking, Wardell Moore, 47, of Rancho Cucamonga was buying a pack of Kools just days before the planned price hike. On cue, he went through the phases of cigarette taxation reaction.

“That’s when I’m going to stop smoking,” Moore said of April 1. “Ain’t no way in the world I’m paying (nearly) $10 a pack.”

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, an advocacy group, claims that every 10 percent increase in cigarette prices could lead to as much as a 5 percent decline in cigarette smoking.

But Robert Kaestner, a professor of public policy and economics at UC Riverside, said research he’s done doesn’t bear that out.

At a 40 percent price hike, “The quantitative effect is very small,” Kaestner said. “This $2 price hike is not really going to reduce the number of smokers that much. Our evidence suggested that a 100 percent increase in the tax would reduce smoking by at most 3 or 5 percent. It is a very small effect.”

Kaestner said while much of the revenue will go to help support Medi-Cal, it will be on the backs of smokers, many of whom are in the low-income economic bracket.

“It’s going to save lives, but not as many as they claim, and it will be a regressive tax on low-income people transferred to Medicaid providers,” he said. “I don’t see a lot of upside there.”

Business expert Jay Prag, a professor of economics and finance at the Drucker School of Management at Claremont Graduate University, also was skeptical about the effectiveness of the tax — especially when consumers have options.

“There obviously will be a certain amount of people who will stop buying legal cigarettes, the ones with the tax on them,” Prag said. “That’s not to say they will all quit smoking. They’ll find some place else to buy cigarettes out of state, or in the underground market and various other things.

“What that will ultimately do is defeat two purposes of the bill. They won’t get as much revenue from it, and they won’t necessarily decrease the number of people smoking. People will simply find someplace else to buy them.”

Switching to e-cigarettes won’t help, because they’re also subject to the tax, which has Robert Sanchez, owner of Vape Warehouse in San Bernardino, irked.

“If the laws continue like this, it will be detrimental to our industry,” Sanchez said. “We’re trying to help people get off traditional analog cigarettes and if our industry is taken down by big tobacco, it will lead everybody back to smoking traditional analog cigarettes. (It’s a concern) from a business standpoint, but also to the public’s health.”

Smoker Luis Sanchez, 32, is one who won’t quit. The Yorba Linda resident was at the Cigarette King store in Placentia on Monday, and said he doesn’t plan on quitting yet.

And he’s OK with the tax.

“I have kids too. I don’t want them to smoke, and I try to not smoke around them,” Sanchez said. “Whatever there is to offer out there for other kids or young adults that do want to smoke, if there are prevention programs to help them, I don’t mind that my money goes toward that. It’s an annoyance but if the money is going to a good place then I don’t mind.”