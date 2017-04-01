We are Nearing the Climax of the “New World Order” Blueprint

http://www.renegadetribune.com/nearing-climax-new-world-order-blueprint/

H.G. Wells wrote a book entitled “The New World Order” in 1940. I’ve read through this book, and found it fascinating with what predictability it has. The suggestions or blueprints that H.G. wells provides in this book are steadily coming to fruition within the last 5 years.

Renegade Editor’s Note: You can shut off this video after 11 minutes, because the end part is all about “come to Jesus”. I hate when an on-point video is ruined in this way. Christians do not actually oppose the New World Order, but just want it to be their own. Christ is prophesied to inherit an earthly throne, and to rule this world with a rod of iron: “And the angel said unto her, Fear not, Mary: for thou hast found favour with God. And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a Son, and shalt call His name JESUS. He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest: and the Lord God shall give unto Him the throne of His father David: And He shall reign over the house of Jacob for ever; and of His kingdom there shall be no end.” (Luke 1:30-33)