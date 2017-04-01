Last Trip Inside the Führerbunker in the 80s

http://whiteresister.com/index.php/8-archives/10-watch-last-trip-inside-the-fuehrerbunker-in-the-80s?utm_source=WR-News+Campaign+1st&utm_campaign=fd856db356-WR-News+Campaing+1st&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_70e342152e-fd856db356-48298879

In the early 1980s, shortly before the Berlin wall fell and Germany was reunited once more a last trip was made into the Fuhrerbunker.

After this video was made the bunker was destroyed leaving only the floor and side walls underneath a parking lot. In the bunker the rusting remains of German army helmets, bedsprings, telephones and even typerwiters can be found. Surprisingly, a wall painting still looks to be in very good condition!

Enjoy this very special view that is now lost forever, but what else was there with a bunker that would otherwise “could have become a temple for Neo-Nazism”.



