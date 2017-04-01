Gaming accessory maker Mad Catz shuts its doors

The company, founded in 1989, is incorporated in Canada but headquartered in Mira Mesa. Its board of directors and executive officers have resigned, and PricewaterhouseCoopers has been appointed to oversee the company.

San Diego gaming gear maker Mad Catz is filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation.

San Diego’s Mad Catz Interactive, a struggling maker of video game accessories, said Friday that it will file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation after failing to raise capital or find a buyer.

In a statement, former Chief Executive Karen McGinnis said the board of directors decided to shut down after failing “to find a satisfactory solution to its cash liquidity problems.”

The company hired a financial adviser and considered several options, said McGinnis, including more debt, asset sales and the sale of the entire company. None panned out. The company’s lenders declined to increase the amount of credit facilities.



Mad Catz was publicly traded on the New York Stock exchange, but its shares, which traded below 10 cents, were delisted last month because of the low trading price. The stock moved to the over-the-counter pink sheets before Friday’s liquidation announcement.

Mad Catz made gaming accessories, headphones and controllers for in-home gaming consoles, powerful gaming computers and other devices. Its products were sold under the Mad Catz and Tritton brands.

In September, Mad Catz sold its Saitek brand of flight simulation controllers to Logitech. The company received $11 million in cash, with $2 million deposited in escrow to cover potential claims.

In 2015, a line of accessories for the Rock Band 4 video game helped boost the company’s sales. But revenue has dropped significantly since then. For the first nine months of its fiscal year ended Dec. 31, sales fell 63 percent from the prior year to $44.7 million. The company posted a $4 million loss.

Mad Catz said a Chapter 7 trustee will be appointed by the bankruptcy court and assume control of U.S. operations. Its foreign subsidiaries also are planning to liquidate. Mad Catz’s assets will be sold to pay creditors.