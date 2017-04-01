CONTROVERSIAL ISRAELI NOVEL TO HIT THE US MARKET

The novel created a firestorm in Israel several years ago – and now it’s heading for the United States.

Dorit Rabinyan first published her book “Gader Haya” (Borderlife) in 2014, about a love affair between an Israeli woman and a Palestinian man both living in New York. The book ended up being banned from school reading lists by the Education Ministry, and ingited a controversy which led to, ironically, its soaring popularity.

Next month a translation of the book by Jessica Cohen will be hitting the shelves in the US, published by Penguin/Random House under the title “All the Rivers.” The translation was released in the UK earlier this month.

Education Ministry under fire for excluding novel about Jewish-Arab love story

While the book was first published in 2014, it only really grabbed headlines in late 2015, when the ministry announced the decision.

Explaining the move at the time, a spokesperson for the minister’s pedagogical committee said: “We decided that, because this is a sensitive time and because this is a very contemporary piece, it is not suitable to study this as a requirement. In conversations with teachers, there were fears that it could cause some harm among a portion of students.”

Since the controversy did wonders for the book’s sales in Israel, the US is hopping on the same bandwagon. The Penguin/Random House site is marketing the book as “banned from classrooms by Israel’s Ministry of Education.”

Rabinyan is a successful, award-winning author, whose previous novels, ‘Persian Brides’ and ‘Our Weddings,’ were also translated into English.