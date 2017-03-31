President Trump Expecting Fourth Jewish Grandchild – This Time, From Son Eric

President Donald Trump is expecting yet another Jewish grandchild, his fourth – but this one will not come from his famously Jewish daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, who already have three kids. Trump’s second-eldest son, Eric Trump, and his wife, Lara, who is Jewish, are expecting their first child, a boy, in September.

Eric made the announcement on Monday via Twitter, tweeting that he and his wife were excited to add a boy to “Team Trump.” “We are blessed!” he wrote.

The baby boy will be Trump’s ninth grandchild and his fourth Jewish grandchild, joining cousins Arabella, Joseph and Theodore Kushner at the Hanukkah menorah.

Jared Kushner officiated in 2014 when Eric became the second Trump offspring to take a Jewish spouse. Eric and Lana, a TV producer, married at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach. The ceremony took place under a crystal-embellished chuppah, the traditional canopy which decorates every Jewish wedding.

The president tweeted out his congratulations to the couple, as did Ivanka Trump, shortly after the announcement.