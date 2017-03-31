President Trump Expecting Fourth Jewish Grandchild – This Time, From Son Eric

Posted in Daily News, Freemasonry, The Jewish Problem, U.S. News by

image: https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/eric-trump.png

Eric Trump and his wife, Lana. (Twitter)

President Donald Trump is expecting yet another Jewish grandchild, his fourth – but this one will not come from his famously Jewish daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, who already have three kids. Trump’s second-eldest son, Eric Trump, and his wife, Lara, who is Jewish, are expecting their first child, a boy, in September.

Eric made the announcement on Monday via Twitter, tweeting that he and his wife were excited to add a boy to “Team Trump.” “We are blessed!” he wrote.

The baby boy will be Trump’s ninth grandchild and his fourth Jewish grandchild, joining cousins Arabella, Joseph and Theodore Kushner at the Hanukkah menorah.

Jared Kushner officiated in 2014 when Eric became the second Trump offspring to take a Jewish spouse. Eric and Lana, a TV producer, married at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach. The ceremony took place under a crystal-embellished chuppah, the traditional canopy which decorates every Jewish wedding.

The president tweeted out his congratulations to the couple, as did Ivanka Trump, shortly after the announcement.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s