Galaxy S8 Vs Galaxy S7: What’s The Difference?

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus and there are key differences between them. Samsung is betting most on the Galaxy S8, but is it really so different to the Galaxy S7 and or even the better buy? You might be surprised.

So let’s break it down…

Galaxy S8 (left) Vs Galaxy S7 (right) - there's no comparison when it comes to style.

Display – Bigger Is Indeed Better

Let’s start with the big stuff – literally. By far the biggest way Samsung has differentiated the Galaxy S8 from the Galaxy S7 is its display:

  • Galaxy S8 – 5.8-inch Super AMOLED, 1440 x 2960 pixels (570 ppi pixel density), 83.6% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Galaxy S7 – 5.1-inch Super AMOLED, 1440 x 2560 pixels (577 ppi pixel density), 72.1% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 4

Yes the Galaxy S8 display is massive and now takes up over 83% of the front of the phone. Given the Galaxy S7’s 72% was class leading last year, this is a significant step forward. The new display is also slightly brighter with improved contrast making the Galaxy S8 the first smartphone receive Mobile HDR Premium certification. And Gorilla Glass 5 survives falls better than Gorilla Glass 4.

The Galaxy S8 running high quality video at full resolution is a stunning sight

