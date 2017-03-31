Galaxy S8 Vs Galaxy S7: What’s The Difference?

That said it is clear the Galaxy S8 does not sport a revolutionary camera and there’s surely a good chance the Galaxy S7 will receive the same image processing upgrade in due course.

Where the Galaxy S7 won’t catch up, however, is the front camera. Gone is its mediocre 5 megapixel camera to be replaced by an 8 megapixel module. It retains the same f/1.7 aperture and initial testing suggests this is a significant step up. Samsung has also crowbarred in Snapchat-copying filters which – while derivative – will no doubt prove popular.

Performance – Incremental Improvements

Like the camera, performance is also not a reason you should look to upgrade to the Galaxy S8.

Shipping with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 in the US and a Exynos 8895 in Europe and Asia, Samsung says the Galaxy S8 will deliver 10% greater CPU performance and 21% greater GPU performance. This is welcome, but by comparison the Galaxy S7 had triple the gains with a 30% faster CPU and 64% faster GPU than the Galaxy S6. The Galaxy S8 also sticks with 4GB of RAM (an Asia-only variant may jump to 6GB) but this should be perfectly adequate.

As for general performance, again I reserve judgement since the samples I used had pre-release software but Samsung will need to do some optimisation as the occasional moments of lag and dropped frames of animation that haunt TouchWiz were still present.

Consequently where the Galaxy S8’s main performance upgrades lie is connectivity. It is the first smartphone to support Bluetooth 5.0 (2x speed, 4x range of Bluetooth 4.2) and LTE (4G) speeds up to one gigabit, though good luck finding a carrier who can max this out (and if you find one, tell me know!).

Software – Exclusive Features But For How Long?

As an Android purist, Samsung’s extensive customisation of Android is not to my liking but you will find several features which – for launch at least – will be exclusive to the Galaxy S8 over the Galaxy S7.

The big one is Bixby. A Google Now/Google Assistant/Google Goggles hybrid which shows contextually useful information with a left swipe of the homescreen or via a dedicated (and non-remappable) button below the volume rocker. I’m not convinced this will be any more successful than S Voice in tackling Google’s impressive software, but Samsung’s plucky resolve to keep trying never seems to fade.

Aside from this you’ll find Samsung Connect – a Google Home/Apple Home rival for controlling your IoT devices, and Samsung Pay (already on the Galaxy S7) which is a credible rival to Android Pay. There again you’ll also still find two app stores, two calculators, two web browsers, two mobile payment services, two clocks, etc but if you’re a Samsung smartphone user you’ll be used to/have made peace with this a long time ago.

What is more disappointing is the Galaxy S8 ships with Android 7.0. Given Android 7.1 is a significant upgrade that’s nearly six months old, it appears Samsung will never fully resolve its promise to deliver timely Android updates.

Hidden Dex-terity

My assumption is that if you can afford the Galaxy S8 then you can probably afford a decent laptop/PC as well, but regardless Samsung has done something rather interesting that borrows from Microsoft’s Continuum concept and leaves the Galaxy S7 behind.

Spend $150 on the DeX dock and it will turn your Galaxy S8 into a basic Chrome OS-style PC. DeX has two USB ports for a mouse and keyboard and HDMI for a monitor so when connected the Galaxy S8 launches a customised Android desktop interface complete with mouse pointer, multi-windows support and Android apps. It is also compatible with Citrix Receiver and Amazon Workspaces.

For businesses this could be useful though given the Galaxy S8 cannot operate simultaneously in both desktop and smartphone modes, I do think it is probably easier to spend the DeX money on a dedicated Chromebox. Time will tell.

Battery Life – The Major Concern

Extensive testing will hopefully prove me wrong, but it on paper it looks like Samsung’s experience with the Galaxy Note 7 has seen it play overly safe with the Galaxy S8.

The upshot is the new smartphone packs the same 3000 mAh capacity battery as the Galaxy S7, despite needing to power a significantly larger display. Displays, for those not in the know, remain the most power hungry part of any smartphone. So couple this with the fact Samsung downgraded the native resolution of the Galaxy S8 by default and alarm bells are ringing.

That said Samsung deserves plaudits elsewhere. For starters the Galaxy S8’s battery should be safe thanks to the company’s new ‘8 Point Quality Check’ and improved cycle longevity means it will lose just 5% capacity after one year, compared to almost 20% with the Galaxy S7.

In addition to this the Galaxy S8’s fast wired and wireless charging is even faster than the already super-quick Galaxy S7 (though Samsung hasn’t offered any concrete figures on how much), and there’s the aforementioned port upgrade from micro USB to USB Type-C.

Price And Storage – Increases All Round

So if the Galaxy S8 does has your interest then what can you expect to pay? More than last year:

Galaxy S8 – 64GB – $750 / €799 / £689

Yes that’s a circa $100 increase on the launch price of the Galaxy S7, but you do get twice the internal storage and it is based on the faster UFS 2.1 standard. There’s also a decent pair of AKG earphones bundled which Samsung values at $99 and goes some way to mitigating the cost (unless you already have good earphones/headphones, then its just annoying).

The flipside is this is a lot of money to ask if you already own a Galaxy S7, and if you don’t own either then the fact a Galaxy S7 can now be bought new for little more than half the price muddies the waters somewhat.

Early Verdict

Make no mistake, the Galaxy S8 is all about looks but this is no bad thing when you look as good as it does. Simply put there is no smartphone on the market right now which can match its stunning screen-to-body ratio and it opens up a new world of huge displays in compact smartphones. Kudos Samsung.

And yet if you look beyond this (admittedly killer) feature and the Galaxy S8 is actually a fairly incremental update on the Galaxy S7. It has the same main camera, battery capacity, is only marginally faster, has a poorly located fingerprint sensor and the phone is unlikely to last as long as the Galaxy S7 on single charge.

Which would I buy? If I could afford it then I’d still go for the Galaxy S8 due to its jaw dropping design. But if money is tight, then the Galaxy S7 is the better buy since it’s almost same phone with a smaller display. And that’s not something I expected to find.

