US Secret Service detains man with package outside White House

WASHINGTON — The US Secret Service detained a male suspect carrying a package and making “suspicious comments” near the White House Tuesday, according to an official who said the man was taken into custody and explosives experts were deployed.

A Secret Service official said the suspect had approached uniformed officers near 15th and Pennsylvania at around 10:15 a.m., a block from the White House.

In a series of tweets to its official Twitter account, the Secret Service announced that “members of the public and media are being moved to a safe distance.”

The man was separated from the package and detained in a police vehicle, a security perimeter was established, and “the package is now in Secret Service custody,” the official said, asking not to be named.

U.S. Secret Service

@SecretService

Suspicious package investigation continues; suspect in custody!

10:50 AM – 28 Mar 2017

Fox News, citing an agency source, reported that the suspect had told officers he had a bomb in the bag.

