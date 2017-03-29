North Carolina Lawmakers Reach Deal to Repeal So-Called Bathroom Bill

Posted in Daily News, Eugenics, Homosexual Agenda, U.S. News, U.S. Politics by

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republican lawmakers said late on Wednesday that they had reached a deal to repeal the state’s controversial law prohibiting transgender people from using restrooms in accordance with their gender identities.

Details of the measure were not immediately released, but it was set for a vote on Thursday morning, according to State Senator Phil Berger and Tim Moore, the General Assembly speaker, who announced the compromise in an impromptu news conference on Wednesday night.

