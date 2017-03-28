Young Jews Sing: “I’m Not White, I’m Jewish”

Renegade Editor’s Note: These jews have obviously not listened to Jared “Jews look h’White to me” Taylor, otherwise they would understand that they are the great champions of White Western civilization. Ridiculous, I know. Check out After Inciting a Race War Against Whites, Jews Are Now Giving Up Their “Whiteness”

From Zionist Report

We suspect that the more whites from European descent become minorities in Western countries, the more Jews will stop pretending that they are “white.” After all, what will be the need for it? Also, this is further evidence on how even young children are indoctrinated with Jewish nationalism/supremacism. Of course, if they were “white” there would be cries of “racism!” This doesn’t apply to the Tribe however.

Full version of the song:

