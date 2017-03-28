http://www.renegadetribune.com/the-race-chakra/

A long time ago, there lived a people who honored Nature and accepted her laws. These people were beautiful to look at and found joy in work and in serving their communities.

Their religion was made of stories and parables that explain ed the laws of Evolution and the mysteries of reincarnation.

The creation of Beauty and the healing effect of death were both part of their beliefs. They lived near the forest, in small societies that allowed Nature to regenerate itself.

They also practiced Eugenics in order to make sure that Beauty and Wisdom are not set aside by failed life-forms.

Suddenly an evil force from the Orient invaded their communities and replaced their spiritual heritage with a fake religion, a religion that hates Nature, whose only goal is the destruction of life on this planet and its replacement with machines.

Sexuality, racial selection and the laws of Nature are abominable in the eyes of this new religion. Only through the total rejection of Nature and this world can salvation be granted.

The believers must feel sadness and guilt at every moment about the world, they must have no self-esteem nor will to live. Only by enduring with indifference the destruction of Beauty, Talent and Wisdom can they earn the approval of their new Oriental God.

When we realize that the final goal of Christianity is the harvesting of humans as farm animals and their deployment for creating the machines that will replace us, the quote from Matthew 4:19 ‘Follow me, and I will make you fishers of men’ takes a new meaning.

Not without reason has Christianity been called by some anthropologists, the greatest cultural destruction of history. All former cultures were erased and replaced with a poorer one. We can only wonder about the mysteries of Nature that were kept by our Pagan ancestors.

The same way that today’s liberals hide our real motives from the public and make from Nationalism a straw man, christian missionaries claimed that the beliefs of our pagan ancestors were nothing more than cruel superstitions (hiding the real meaning of their beliefs).

The first Christian apologists knew that Christianity was grounded on ‘pious’ lies and violence. The only way to push their agenda was by slandering the pagan beliefs and defaming them. In this sense, we could say that Christianity was not a religion, but a political movement, The Red Terror of Antiquity.

Most importantly, Christianity is the fast food version of religion:

It is fast: Your race and roots play no role; a little water and you are a member.

It is fast: Your race and roots play no role; a little water and you are a member. It is standardized: All mysteries are already edited and written down in a holy book (by the Jews).

It is universal: For in Jesus we are all geometrically equal and if Nature didn’t grant the Negro enough talent, then Nature and all common sense must be wrong … after all, a few ugly Zulus are more valuable than life itself.

It is centralized: The Transcendental is made into a profitable business that gets organized like a franchise.

What this religion ignores is the fact that our ability to think about God, to perceive Beauty and happiness, we acquired them from Nature, therefore every attack against Nature, like race mixing, will bring only misery and unhappiness in this life and the next. In order to avoid confusion, let me say clearly that I’m not advocating for one of those Nature based religions that love everyone and see all races as beautiful marvels of Nature.

Nature doesn’t work like that. Nature is about selection, sorting out, striving for improvement, about sacrificing the failed in order to give place to the beautiful and talented.

Neither do I want to be confused with those materialistic scientists who see life-forms as biological robots, programmed solely to reproduce themselves. I’m convinced that the laws of Physics and Evolution are only the tip of the iceberg and when we investigate enough about them, we can discover surprising things about the Transcendental and the realm after death.

I don’t know about you but I got my soul from Nature, not from a Jewish god who can’t separate the chaff from the wheat and who loves you no different than an Australian aborigine.

I will never get tired of repeating that members of the same race are like the cells of a body. A White society is like a body that becomes sick when it gets infected by alien elements. A society that allows aliens to enter her social body is no different from a human body that suffers from HIV.

In this case the HIV virus takes the form of an ideology (Christianity-Multiculturalism), therefore we can talk about a moral/cultural HIV. We should not forget that these ideas of Multiculturalism, equality, self-denial, pacifism etc. have their roots on Christianity, even when they take today a secular form.

The Race Chakra

Why did Christianity wage a war against sexuality and now Multiculturalism wages a war against race? The reason is because the same Chakra that is responsible for the sexual impulse is also what I call The Race Chakra.

In order to undertand this Chakra and reality, the following equation is more important than the one of Einstein:

Nature = Life = Evolution = Race

(in shorter form, Nature = Race)

Only trough racial differentiation can there be Evolution and only through Evolution can life in this planet be preserved, and life is the manifestation of Nature.

Archetypes of Beauty

There exist in other dimensions Archetypes; some are beautiful while others are ugly, and these Archetypes can partially enter this reality through the human form (the most advanced one). The more advanced the life-form the easier can these Archetypes access this reality.

Beauty, Art and Culture can only arise when a society is in connection with the Transcendental – The Archetype of Beauty – and race is the only door towards this Beauty.

Some races are rooted in The Archetype of Beauty and some in ugliness. The White Race is a bridge between Beauty and this reality, while the Negro is a source of affliction. That this is he case can be easily observed by the kind of culture that arises naturally from each race.

Even in their cultural infancy the ancient Germanic peoples and the Celts had more beautiful societies than the Negro had ever had in their most enlightened times.

A good example of how seemingly dry science can open the door to The Transcendental is the riddle of physical appearances among races.

Some anthropologists propose that the ugly appearance of the Neandertals cannot be explained solely by coincidence; they had a terrifying appearance precisely in order to repel other people and animals.

I’m convinced that a similar reason lies behind the ugly looks of the Aztecs (and modern Mexicans). In their primitive societies it was more probable that your neighbor wanted to kill you, rather than help you. This fact harmonizes with our theory of the Archetypes.

Most of Celtic mythology tells us about realms of unbelievable Beauty and beautiful people/gods. This is a theme that we won’t find in the myths of the Zulus or the Aztecs. The closest to the realm of Beauty that they have is the land or sensual pleasures (full of riches and food).

Returning to our Chakras, the Jews have been waging a war against the Race Chakra because it is the most powerful one, the one that makes us strive for Beauty and life, the one responsible for sexuality and high forms of art.

A people whose Race Chakra (we can call this also the Sex Chakra or the Life Chakra) has been deactivated, lose their connection with The Transcendental, with the dimension of Archetypes and therefore can be easily enslaved. They lose their will to resist.

You might ask yourself, what is the function of this Chakra? Well, single individuals are too weak and incomplete to reach The Transcendental, therefore our Chakras are designed to connect with other people and together create a network that reaches other realities. That’s the reason why human culture arises from societies and not from single individuals.

The Racial Chakra is like a subconscious Internet that connects individuals. Think about the neurons of a brain; a single neuron has no use, but when they connect with each other, they can perceive the world.

It is important to emphasize that only neurons of the same DNA can connect, the same way that only people of the same race can connect through their Race Chakra, in order to perceive other realities.

The presence of other races in our societies disturbs the connection between the Chakras and we are left with a superficial interaction, devoid of culture and spiritual life. In fewer words, we are reduced to a materialistic existence, isolated from the Transcendental, because this can only be reached through the interaction between Chakras of the same race.

I believe that when we do something that really aggravates our Race Chakra, like having sex with inferior races, it gets so damaged, it is possible that in the next life you reincarnate as a mixed-race person. This can happen because you cannot connect properly with the Archetype of Beauty anymore and you end up pulled off by denser, darker archetypes.