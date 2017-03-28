PARENTS SUE SCHOOL AFTER TEENAGER SHAMED FOR NOT WANTING TO UNDRESS NEXT TO TRANS BOY

Most people who are against transgender bathrooms say that they are uncomfortable with the idea of letting trans women into women’s bathrooms. They fear that it will make it easier for men to walk into women’s bathrooms and prey on young girls. However, these people have overlooked the fact that when you reverse the genders in similar scenarios, it can be equally uncomfortable; albeit for different reasons.

Take for instance what happened at a school in Boyertown, Pennsylvania. Recently a lawsuit was filed against the school district over their transgender policy. Without alerting parents, the school decided to allow trans kids to change in whatever locker rooms that they preferred. A teenage boy claimed that he was uncomfortable when a biologically female student was changing next to him in the locker room, so he and several other boys voiced their concerns with the assistant principal.

The assistant principal scolded the boys, and told them that they were being intolerant. He told them that they needed to “tolerate” the situation, and make it “as natural as they possibly can.”

The parents of one of the boys is now suing the school district for sexual harassment. According to their lawyer, Randall Wenger, “We trust that our children won’t be forced into emotionally vulnerable situations like this when they are in the care of our schools because it’s a school’s duty to protect and respect the bodily privacy and dignity of all students.”

As you can see, this debate isn’t one sided. It’s not just about letting biological males into female bathrooms. If you remember what it was like to be a teenager experiencing puberty and social pressures for the first time, you know how uncomfortable it would be to change in front of a girl, regardless of what she says her gender is.