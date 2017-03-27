The Russian Bear’s Geopolitical Plans for Europe Unfold

http://www.renegadetribune.com/russian-bears-geopolitical-plans-europe-unfold/

Before starting I would like to make a point clear: I don’t claim to be an expert on geopolitical affairs by any stretch of the imagination. I’m just a guy, like anyone else who might be reading these words, who is interested in politics only as far as the survival of the White Race is concerned. I find the arena of contemporary politics not only boring but also premeditatedly confusing by design. Only those grand politics from the National Socialist era is something I find inspiring. This Kosher European ‘Democracy’ of today is just a boring-to-death clown circus of criminal mediocrities, and other toxic entities, which is completely unable to generate any sense of hope or respect in the common people. In spite of that there are times in which it is worth taking a closer look to current affairs just for the sake of anticipating how things in this ‘political arena’ are going to crystallize in the future under the pressure-heat of history. My research is not an extensive one by any means, I like to analyze things by ‘glimpses’ even if I err in my speculations, so I apologize beforehand if my conclusions sound a bit ‘outlandish’ to some, but sometimes when one gets too close to the sun he stops seeing the sun, as he gets blind. After all we don’t know everything which is happening out there, especially offstage, but we can make some sort of educated guess or prediction based on what we do know (or we think we know).

I recently stumbled upon an article posted by the Zionist Report entitled The Kremlin’s Economic Grip on Europe which in actually is a re-post of an article of the same name published on December 23, 2016 by foreignpolicy.com. It is plain to see that the latter website is pretty much ‘liberal democrat’ in its outlook, judging by the articles it publishes, but I will leave it at that. It’s indeed funny to see the terms they use to describe the emerging populist governments in Eastern Europe with epithets such as ‘illiberal’. It is also quite fun to see these Liberals going in total panic mode, running about like chickens with their heads cut-off, as they see the European Union crumbling by the weight of its own incompetence, but I have to give some credit to these pansies; they are probably right when they state (misquoting for my part) that ‘Russia is slowly but steadily buying Europe lock, stock and barrel’, I don’t even deny it. I don’t deny either that governments like the one lead by Viktor Orban actually operate in concert, following a Kremlin’s devised plan, to undermine the ‘sovereignty’ of that criminal entity known as the ‘European Union’, to that extent I do sort of ‘agree’.

In countering Russian influence in Central and Eastern Europe, EU institutions and member states should substantially enhance anticorruption and development assistance mechanisms to help the most vulnerable countries build greater resilience to Russian influence. EU governments should make a practice of disclosing the beneficial owners of companies registered in offshore havens to strengthen transparency and increase their understanding of any Russian influence. – Quote taken from aforementioned article.

Seriously speaking, I can’t help laughing at these words. Do you Liberals really think that the EU has any competence whatsoever to stop what is coming? Can anyone imagine someone like Jean-Claude Juncker or Martin Schulz fighting to ‘enhance anti-corruption and transparency’? what a joke! These prostitutes will sell themselves to their new handlers once the proverbial stuff hits the fan for them. These political harlots have neither honour nor integrity. That is what we have ruling this rotting ‘European Union’ of today – Israel bitches who are in it only for the money.

But I’m getting ahead of myself here.

Watching recent events unfolding, it is not a coincidence that Vladimir Putin recently had a ‘surprise meeting’ in the Kremlin with no other than Marine Le Pen herself. Mr. Putin reportedly told Ms. Le Pen that ‘he had no intention of interfering in the election’. I don’t know what people might think of this statement but to me it is as sparkling clear as an azure sky in deepest summer, quoting your old humble narrator. Here is the video.

Putin & Marine Le Pen devise evil plan (March 25, 2017) by Inessa S

The possibility that Le Pen might win the next French elections should not be underestimated. A government led by Le Pen in France would become a strategic point in Western Europe for the expansionist ‘Shadow Russian Empire’ that seems to be unfolding right now. Thinking in geographical terms now, once Le Pen wins the election, Germany will be surrounded by populist governments both in the East and in the West, all of them governments working in tandem with Putin’s Russia, so one doesn’t have to be a ‘Nostradamus’ to predict what is going to happen in Central Europe from that point on, especially with a very demoralized country (starving for change) such as Germany whose participation will be demanded by this upcoming post-Liberal Europe economically controlled (in theory) by Russia.

I’m also thinking on what it is going to happen with the rest of this very emasculated Western Europe, which for all intents and purposes is really here for the taking, Russia knows this perfectly well too. With all this said, the ‘Eurasian Union’ is far from being just a ‘utopian dream’ on paper devised by a bunch of oligarchs. Contrary to that, this geopolitical project is becoming, slowly by steadily, a looming reality. But one cannot forget for a moment what role the Jew is going to play in all this. One only has to remember those words uttered by Netanyahu about the United States:

Once we squeeze all we can out of the United States, it can dry up and blow away”

Said this, is Russia the new geopolitical Golem then? is it the ‘New Russian Empire’ what the Jew is going to ride on its back once the United States has ceased to fulfill its ‘function’? Even taking into account that what we are witnessing is more than likely a fight-to-death between different Jewish factions, a fight for control in which Israel might not come out too victorious if you ask me (remember now Kissinger’s words on Israel).

I for one when I hear about this Eurasian project (‘from Lisbon to Vladivostok’) can’t help thinking about what a new strategy for globalization in disguise this is. A new scam which is going to require the adherence of many people who might seem to be ‘on our side’ right now. To me it is the same plan of Globalization executed from a different geographical/geopolitical angle (just take a look to that global flag at the wikipedia entry on the Eurasian Economic Union). Joining this ‘Eurasian Union’ might seem like a noble idea in a short term basis, but it might turn to be something very different in the long run. Remember how these Jewish oligarchs and Jew-thinkers plan their moves; they are like crocodiles waiting for their pray, they never run out of patience. History teaches us that they can wait centuries if necessary.

Going back to the issue at hand, I’m not really that enthusiastic about all these new populist parties in Europe either. Correct me if I’m wrong but we know all these parties are, for the most part, Kosher-controlled, don’t we? I’m not even going to mention Geert Wilders and his ‘apparent defeat’ at the recent Dutch elections. The liberals might be laughing now, but they are laughing nervously, as they see that Wilders’ party has taken a gigantic leap forward. The problem with Wilders is that he is a very sinister philo-zionist of the first rank and he does not make any bones about it. He is practically an Israel’s asset for crying out loud. That is always bad news people, get over it.

I understand that all this ‘Eurasian Union’ thing may sound like music to the ears of many who are desperate for true change in the heart of Europe, desperate for good results against this stifling Jew World Order which is basically killing us all in a very fast pace, but things are not what they seem, or are they? (thinking again about Wilders)

Mind you, I would not have any problem if Russia really took charge of certain things in the Continent (particularly on a moral level – leaving religion aside, of course) taking into account how far gone down the degeneracy slope most of Western Europe is right now. My problem is that I cannot help noticing that hooked-nose goblin rubbing his hands while riding towards Europa on the back of the Russian bear.

All in all I would like to know what role is the United States going to play in such a post-Liberal case-scenario in ‘The West’. That if the United States still exists as such, politically speaking, by that time.

