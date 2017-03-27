http://usherald.com/breaking-declassified-docs-show-that-obama-admin-created-isis-in-2012-to-use-as-a-tool/

Thanks in part to the declassification of Defense Intelligence documents, connecting those missing dots seems to have finally reveled what most Middle East observers have suspected all along, that the rise of the terrorist group ISIS and the likelihood of establishing a terror state (a caliphate), had been predicated by both the CIA and DIA, as far back as 2012.

And purposely created by the Obama Administration in part to isolate the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad. The documents also predicted that the support given by the West, Turkey and the Persian Gulf Arab states to the Takfiri militants would eventually lead to the establishment of a Salafist Principality in Eastern Syria.

According to investigative reporter Nafeez Ahmed, the “leaked document reveals that in coordination with the Gulf states and Turkey, the West intentionally sponsored violent Islamist groups to destabilize Assad, despite anticipating that doing so could lead to the emergence of an ‘Islamic State’ in Iraq and Syria.”

Obviously Obama’s dismissal of ISIS being nothing more than a “JV” team and his apparent miscalculations in not keeping a residual force in place in Iraq, seems to be (as the documents indicate), considerably more sinister than first assumed, in that not leaving a contingency force behind was viewed by most Middle Eastern experts to have been a simple yet costly a tactical error.

However the documents are also shedding light on details referencing weapons operations inside Libya before the 2012 terror attack in Benghazi.

And the report leaves no doubt that U.S. intelligence agencies were fully aware that weapons were being shipped from Benghazi to Syrian ports.

However what isn’t in dispute is that American servicemen and woman and those in Benghazi have been willfully sacrificed by a clandestine Middle Eastern policy that has seen the rise of the most brutal terrorist group within our lifetime, by an administration that seems to be more concerned in concealing the facts rather than protecting our National Security.

Here is a link to the Judicial Watch press release detailing the released documents.