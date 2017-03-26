TEXAS JEWISH GROUPS TAKE AIM AT BANK’S BDS ACTIVITY

The Dallas-based Comerica bank faced a wave of sharp criticism from Texas Jewish organizations over the weekend because it maintains an account with a legal group that promotes a boycott of Israel and whitewashes terrorism.

The Texas Senate passed an anti-BDS bill on Wednesday that will proceed to the chamber of the US House of Representatives.

Daniel S. Mariaschin, the executive vice president at B’nai B’rith, whose organization testified on Wednesday in Texas in support of an anti-BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) law, told The Jerusalem Post, “Comerica should close the account.”

He said the pro-boycott Israel group International Association of Democratic Lawyers (IADL) “excuses the actions of terrorist organizations and denies Israel’s right to defend itself.”

Mariaschin said Comerica, like other financial institutions, does not have to give everyone an account or provide a loan.

“Banks have recognized that they should not truck or have business with these types [BDS] of accounts.” The IADL supports Iran’s nuclear program and has a chapter in communist North Korea.

The US government classified Iran as the leading state-sponsor of terrorism.

Charles Kaufman, who chairs B’nai B’rith’s International Center for Human Rights and Public Policy, delivered testimony in the Austin legislature in support of state representative Phil King’s bill to ban Texas state business with companies engaged in BDS targeting the Jewish state.

“In another time, in another place in history, people who wanted to rid the earth of the Jewish people boycotted their businesses. Filled with fear, these good citizens, stripped of their possessions, separated from their families, would subsequently fill boxcars…and you the know [the] rest,” said Kaufman, who lives in Texas. ” Today is different, the Jewish people have a state, Israel, their ancestral homeland, a home shared with Christians and Muslims and many other faiths.”

“And yet, there are people who still want to rid the earth of Israel and demonize Jews in a shocking reply of antisemitism. The talk of a boycott is back. It is back in the form of an appalling spreading disease called BDS — against Texas’s fourth largest trading partner,” he added. ” The BDS movement would like you to believe that this effort will pressure Israel to make existential concessions to enemies who seek her destruction. This is simply the latest in a litany of false narrative that is threatening a democracy and a free world.”

Joel Schwitzer, the American Jewish Committee’s regional director in Dallas, told the Post: “AJC recognizes that Comerica Bank, and other financial institutions, are clearly free to do business with whomever they choose. AJC urges banks to consider carefully what it means to extend an account to a discriminatory movement like BDS, which seeks to de-legitimize a single country — and that often intersects with antisemitism.”

Wayne Mielke, a spokesman for Comerica, wrote to the Post by email saying “We don’t discuss customer relationships, and want you to know (again) that we have a robust compliance program at the bank.”

Mariaschin said Mielke’s response is “not good enough. It is a legalistic answer.”

He said the question for Comerica is, ” do you want to do business with an organization [IADL] that engages in this type of activity?”

Mielke declined to answer follow-up Post queries about whether the bank launched an investigation into the IADL account and Comerica’s view of BDS.

Kaufman asked and answered his questions as part of his testimony in Austin–the state’s capital: “Do Texan’s share the values of individual freedom, tolerance, mutual respect and pluralism with Israel? Absolutely, yes. Do we share a spirit of discovery, enterprise and security with the state of Israel? Yes. Do we need an anti-BDS law in Texas? In the face of a threatening movement? Sadly, yes.”

Chuck Lindell from the American-Statesman paper reported that the Texas Senate passed a bill opposing BDS by a 25-4 vote.

The bill was sent to the Texas House for a vote.

The paper wrote, ” No senators spoke in opposition to SB 29 before the vote.” and the law’s sponsor Sen. Brandon Creighton said Texas should not do business with companies that participate in the BDS movement.

Jan Fermon, the secretary-general of IADL and a Belgium-based lawyer, wrote the Post by email in early March that “regarding BDS, IADL supports this movement.”

He added, “IADL engaged in solidarity with the Palestinian people in a very early stage of its existence because it considers the violations of international law and human rights law… by the Israeli authorities as a major obstacle to a just and lasting peace in the region.”