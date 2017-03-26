http://www.timesofisrael.com/one-killed-15-wounded-in-ohio-nightclub-shooting/

WASHINGTON, United States — One person was killed and at least 15 others injured early Sunday in a shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio, local media reported.

“We are in the middle of a very horrific situation that occurred at the nightclub with multiple victims,” assistant police chief Paul Neudigate said, WLWT5 News reported.

He said hundreds were in the Cameo nightclub when shots broke out, causing many to flee the scene in panic.

Police said there were “at least a couple of shooters” who opened fire.

Capt. Kim Williams said authorities are not sure what prompted the shooting at the venue. She said the crowd there is often very young on Saturday nights and they have had trouble in the past, but “this is the worst by far.”

She said the scene was chaotic when the gunfire erupted. Police are interviewing witnesses and asking anyone with information to come forward. Authorities do not have any suspects at the moment.

WLWT reported that at least one of the wounded is in critical condition at a hospital.

The television news station put the toll at one dead and at least 15 injured.

Nobody has been taken into custody, Sergeant Eric Franz told ABC News, describing the aftermath as a “large and complicated homicide scene.”

He said police were interviewing multiple witnesses to the shooting, which occurred at around 1:00 a.m. (05:00 GMT).