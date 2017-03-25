Suicide Bombing, Israeli Attacks, U.S. Mobilization Are Not Isolated Events Or Coincidences In Syria

By Brandon Turbeville

Out of the many “coincidences” surrounding American foreign policy, one in particular should interest researchers paying attention to the Syrian crisis. Over the last two weeks, after having seen the Syrian military restore relative calm and stability to the country, Syria has once again seen terror attacks take place in cities that had returned, for the most part, to normal. At the same time, Syria has seen vastly increased amounts of international involvement from Turkey, Israel and the United States.

As terrorists in Syria celebrated their six-year anniversary of being pawns of the West, GCC, and Israel, the celebration was apparently capped off with suicide bombings throughout Damascus, including a court house where Syrians had gathered to sign marriage papers.

At least thirty people were killed at the Palace of Justice and sixty others were wounded when a terrorist detonated his explosive vest.

There was also a series of suicide bombings in Damascus as of late in an apparent attempt to send a message to the Syrian government and the Syrian people that, while the Syrian military might be making major gains throughout the country, terrorists are still able to penetrate to the heart of the government’s territory. The bombings also send the message that civilians are not safe no matter where they are.

On March 12, a bus full of Iraqi Shi’ia pilgrims was attacked on its way to take the passengers to pray at the mausoleums of revered Shi’ite saints near Baab al-Sagheer. The buses were first attacked by an IED before a suicide bomber with an explosive belt finished off the attack. Forty-five were killed and over one hundred and twenty wounded.

On March 11, terrorists from Jaysh al-Islam fired mortars and rockets at buildings in Damascus hitting one behind Daar al-Shifaa hospital. Many suspect these attacks were actually aimed at drawing attention and providing cover for the terrorists engaging in the attack on the buses.

Add to this the fact that rockets were also fired by terrorists in southwest Latakia on March 22 as well as rockets on other cities in Latakia province.

Ziad Fadel of Syrian Perspective reported early on that the attacks were coordinated by the Saudis in anticipation of the Astana and Geneva talks. However, there may be more to it than Saudi-influence alone.

For instance, these attacks took place around the same time that the United States mobilized a number of troops near Manbij and as Israeli jets began launching bombing missions in a concentrated fashion. Indeed, shortly thereafter the United States took part in an airlift of Kurdish fighters and terrorists in order to launch an assault on Raqqa.

In addition, terrorists have launched all-out assaults on the capital, Damascus, as well as preparing an assault on Latakia, areas that have largely been quiet ever since the Syrian government got the upper hand in the war.

There is little reason to believe these events – a Western/Israeli assault on Syria, increased terrorist suicide bombings, mortars, and missiles, and new organized massive assaults on Syrian lines of defense – are unrelated.

There is, however, plenty of reason to suspect that they are entirely coordinated between the Western governments, NATO, Israel, and Turkey. After all, corporate-financier think tank Brookings Institution wrote in its document “Middle East Memo #21: Saving Syria: Assessing Options For Regime Change In Syria,” that Assad could be persuaded to step down if he were facing a “multi-front” war from terrorists, Turkey in the North, and Israel in the South and West. Even as far back as 1983, the CIA had an almost identical plan to destroy Syria, simply by using Iraqi forces in the East as opposed to terrorists written out in a document entitled “Bringing Real Muscle To Bear In Syria.”

Interestingly enough, we have exactly that situation playing out before our very eyes, with terrorist hordes in the east and all throughout the country acting as the principal threat but also with Turkey in the North and Israel to the south and west. The United States and its “coalition” of war criminals factor in as an additional piece of the puzzle and are attempting to act as the catalyst for the fall of the Assad government. It is thus incredibly difficult to believe that these events are mere coincidences. Only time will tell, however, what they mean for the future of Syria.

This article originally appeared on Activist Post.