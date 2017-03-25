SENATE (WHITE FREEMASONS AND JEWS) INTRODUCES NEW BILL SANCTIONING IRAN AND TESTING ITS NUCLEAR DEAL

WASHINGTON — Bipartisan leadership in the US Senate introduced a bill on Thursday that would severely sanction Iran over its ballistic missile work and its proxy activities regionwide, targeting several Iranian entities that were previously relieved of sanctions under a nuclear accord implemented last year.

Passage of the bill “would risk killing the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action],” an Iranian American lobbying group based in Washington said in a statement, referring to the formal title of the nuclear deal.

The Countering Iran’s Destabilizing Activities Act of 2017 would designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization– a move bitterly opposed by Tehran. The National Iranian American Council, which has the ear of senior Iranian government officials, warned that such a move would “risk American lives” and prompt Iranian retaliation against US troops in Iraq.

“The bill would also mandate the re-imposition of sanctions on Iranian entities that were de-listed pursuant to the JCPOA– measures that could constitute a clear violation of the nuclear deal,” the lobby argues.

Indeed, the law would provide US President Donald Trump with the authority to sanction any individual or entity “engaged in any activity that has materially contributed, or poses a risk of materially contributing, to the activities of the Government of Iran with respect to its ballistic missile program, or any other program in Iran for developing, deploying, or maintaining systems capable of delivering weapons of mass destruction, including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer, or use such capabilities.”

Acceding to the nuclear deal in 2015, the US agreed to remove all of its sanctions on Iran targeting individuals and entities involved in the advancement of its nuclear work. But several of those who now enjoy sanctions relief are the same figures and organizations actively involved in Iran’s ballistic missile program and its asymmetric operations across the Middle East and North Africa, which will now face new penalties.

This likely includes Iranian banks that were recently delisted from Treasury Department lists.

Shortly after the nuclear deal was concluded, the Iranian government warned that old sanctions passed under a different name would be treated as a direct violation of the nuclear accord. The US maintains the ability to pass non-nuclear sanctions against relevant individuals at will.

The bill enjoys broad support from both Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, including its chairman and ranking member.