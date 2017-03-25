IQ in Western Nations Dropping Dramatically as Percentage of Whites Shrink

The measured IQ of “Western” nations is dropping dramatically as the percentage of whites becomes smaller, new statistics have shown.

Although the drop in IQ levels was recently presented in the controlled media as some type of mysterious drop to which no easily-identifiable cause could be attributed, the decreased IQ is obviously the product of mass Third World immigration from countries with much lower IQs.

According to the statistics, IQ test results in the UK, Denmark, and Australia have shown a significant decline in the past decade alone, and the average IQ of “Westerners” has plunged 10 points or more since 1900.

In the UK, for example, tests carried out in 1980 and in 2008 showed that the average 14-year-old was two IQ points cleverer in 1980.

Brighter teens who took part in the study in 2008 were on average six IQ points less intelligent than their counterparts tested 28 years earlier.

What the tests did not disclose was that the number of nonwhite British pupils in primary schools as of 2012 was 27.1 percent of the total in primary schools, and 23.4 percent in secondary schools. At this rate of reproduction, nonwhites will be the majority of the population under the age of 21 in the UK by 2030.

The origin nations of the majority of these children reveal why the IQ levels have dropped. Pakistan has an average IQ of between 83 and 91; West Africa has an average IQ of between 74 and 83, and India scores the same, on average, as West Africa.

A massive influx from these regions—which has been ongoing in large numbers since the 1970s—is the cause of the declining IQ in Britain.

On a world scale, the decline is as marked. According to official UN figures, the world’s population in 1900 was some 1.6 billion. In 2014 it stood at around 7.2 billion—with the vast majority of the increase having taken place in non-European regions of the earth.

According to Professor Richard Lynn, author of IQ and the Wealth of Nations, a decline in “humans’ genetic potential” is the root cause of the problem. His data has shown that the world’s average IQ has dropped by one point between 1950 and 2000—but that this decline has not taken place in Second or Third World nations. In those countries, the IQ levels have remained more or less constant, and it is only in “European” states where the IQ is declining.

The full extent of the effect of Third World immigration into Europe was shown by a study published by the University of Amsterdam in 2013, which showed that “Westerners” have lost 14 IQ points on average since the Victorian age.

According to Jan te Nijenhuis, a psychology professor at the University of Amsterdam, this is “due to more intelligent women have fewer children than those who are less clever.”

Even this race-blind interpretation acknowledged that IQ is hereditary—even if it refused to mention race as a determining factor.

The evidence is now clear: if Europeans, who gifted the world nearly every technological advancement, are to maintain their identity and ability to exist, a new and dramatic geographic separation from the other races has become vital. Without it, the European people—and the spark of Western civilization—will be extinguished forever.

(New Observer Online)