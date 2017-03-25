GameStop to close hundreds of stores due to falling sales

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The slumping video game market hit GameStop hard this past holiday season, resulting in a double-digit loss in sales and a decision by the country’s largest video game retailer to shutter between 150 and 225 stores.

GameStop shares dropped more than 13 percent Friday, closing at $20.70 after the company’s latest earnings report revealed sales were down nearly 14 percent, to $3.05 billion during the fourth quarter.

The company blamed the losses on the disappointing sales of certain marquee titles and steep discounting on consoles by other retailers during the Black Friday shopping period. The rise of digital gaming played a factor as well.

All told, the company’s video game sales declined 19 percent while console sales dropped 29 percent.

The retailer hopes the release of the Nintendo Switch earlier this month will help turn things around. During the earnings call, executives said demand for the Switch has been strong, with units selling out within hours of arriving in stores.

“The Switch has provided a dramatic lift in traffic in-store and has real potential to be Wii-like in its ability to expand the gaming category from core to broad audiences,” GameStop CEO Paul Raines said, according to a transcript of the call.

While the company’s core business has struggled, it did, however, report growth for its non-video game properties. This year, the company plans to open 35 new Collectibles stores and 65 new Technology Brands stores, which include Simply Mac, Spring Mobile AT&T and Cricket.

GameStop has not specified which locations will be affected or when they might close. There are 16 stores in Northeast Ohio after the Richmond Town Square location closed earlier this year. The planned closings represent between two to three percent of GameStop’s global footprint of 7,500 stores.