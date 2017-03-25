Egypt Roared as Mubarak Fell. It’s Mute as He’s Freed.

His release on Friday crowned the crushing of those hopes for change, and the enduring disappointment of the Egyptians who had risked their lives to topple him — even if many now say the challenge is far bigger than a single man.

“At this point, I really don’t care,” said Ahmed Harara, an activist who lost his sight when he was shot by the police, first in the right eye and then in the left, during demonstrations in Cairo in 2011. “I realized years ago that this is not just about Mubarak and his regime, it’s an entire system that has now resurrected itself.” Mr. Mubarak’s release nonetheless was a politically delicate moment for the current president and former top general, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who was taking a calculated risk that it would not incite a backlash.

In a telling reflection of government concern, Mr. Mubarak was released under conditions of secrecy on the quietest day of the week in Egypt. The state media said little about it.

Even the loyalists who frequently cheered Mr. Mubarak from the hospital gates through the years were not told beforehand of his pending release, although they were no less jubilant afterward.

“The lion is back in his den!” said Rehab Abdel Halim, a paratrooper who befriended Mr. Mubarak after he gave her a service award in 2009. “We feel so vindicated. Now nobody can call him ruthless or corrupt any more. If he had done something wrong, the courts would not have cleared him.”

Many other Egyptians, though, kept silent as they absorbed the news that Mr. Mubarak, a strongman once seen as the root of their woes, was once again free.

Weary, apathetic or fearful of openly speaking their minds, Egyptians have grown shy of confronting power. Although Mr. Mubarak faced a wide range of charges, he was ultimately convicted on a single relatively minor corruption charge. Few expected that his release — an unthinkable prospect just a few years ago — would result in any significant protests.

After becoming the first Arab leader to face trial in a regular court in his own country, Mr. Mubarak was initially imprisoned at the notorious Tora complex, then held at the Maadi Military Hospital. Some of the criminal counts against him carried the death penalty.

He was accused of having conspired with the police to kill 239 protesters in Tahrir Square; of having siphoned tens of millions of dollars from state coffers; and of having cut off the country’s internet access during the 2011 uprising, among other crimes. But what astonished Egyptians most was the sight of a man many had long feared, scowling in a courtroom cage.

Despite the prosecution, Mr. Mubarak remained defiant, insisting that he, not the Egyptian people, had been wronged. His sons joined him in the dock, accused of having embezzled millions of dollars and having overseen a vast system of cronyism and graft.

But by then, it was becoming clear to many Egyptians that while Mr. Mubarak had gone, the system he controlled — with the military, security agencies and courts in the background — remained firmly in place and would not cede power easily to restless young protesters.

The first democratic election, in 2012, brought to power a leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mohamed Morsi. But he lasted only a year, making a series of political blunders that cost him the support of the military, crucial parts of the security apparatus and millions of Egyptians, who gathered in the streets in June 2013 to call for his removal.

The military obliged on July 3 and installed General Sisi, its top commander, who cleared Brotherhood protesters from central Cairo with a massacre of at least 800 people by the security forces in August 2013. It signaled that no further uprisings would be tolerated, and Mr. Mubarak’s interminable trials seemed to reflect that change.

For his court appearances, Mr. Mubarak was flown by helicopter from the Maadi hospital, often wearing sunglasses as he was carried off the aircraft on a stretcher. Public anger toward him faded to weariness as Egyptians turned to more pressing matters: Mr. Sisi’s harsh crackdown on his opponents, the emerging war against Islamic State militants in the Sinai Peninsula and a growing economic crisis.

After a 2012 conviction for the deaths of protesters, Mr. Mubarak was sentenced to life in prison. But an appeals court overturned that verdict and ordered a retrial, and he was exonerated. He also skirted several corruption accusations.

As the political will to pursue Mr. Mubarak dissipated, his supporters re-emerged in public, cheering him from the hospital gates on his birthdays and blowing kisses during courtroom hearings. Rowdy public protests against Mr. Mubarak fizzled under anti-protest laws introduced by Mr. Sisi.

But one charge stuck: that Mr. Mubarak and his sons had embezzled millions of dollars in state money to refurbish the family’s main Cairo residence and other homes and offices.

In May 2015, a court sentenced Mr. Mubarak and his sons to three years in prison each and ordered them to pay $20 million in restitution and fines. But they were allowed to count time served.

The fines were small compared with the $433 million in Swiss bank accounts, several belonging to Mr. Mubarak and his family, that have been frozen by the Swiss authorities on suspicion of criminal activity. After years of faltering investigations, none of that money has been returned to Egypt.

Mr. Mubarak’s legal woes are not entirely over. On Thursday, a Cairo court created the basis for prosecutors to reopen a corruption investigation into gifts that Mr. Mubarak received from a state-owned newspaper while in power. But the inquiry will not require his continued detention.

Mr. Deeb, the lawyer, has said that his client intends to spend the coming months at his mansion in Cairo. He will join his wife, who in 2015 said the family had been vindicated. Some supporters have suggested that the couple will move to his villa at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el Sheikh.

Mr. Mubarak will enjoy the privileges of a retired head of state, including a security detail, although he is barred from leaving the country under the terms of a long-running graft investigation.

For Mr. Sisi, an increasingly stern autocrat who has miscalculated before, Mr. Mubarak’s new lease on life could still pose a delicate balancing act. Last year, for example, he set off unexpected street protests when Egypt transferred sovereignty of two small Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia.

In speeches, Mr. Sisi pays lip service to the 2011 uprising. But in practice, he has crushed dissent, imprisoned tens of thousands of opponents and sought to consolidate his grip in Parliament, business and the security services — including many Mubarak-era officials and supporters. He has also allowed Mr. Mubarak’s closest allies, many fabulously wealthy through nepotism and corruption, to return to civilian life.

The release of Mr. Mubarak, the last person of his government still in detention, ends that process. But even Mr. Mubarak’s fiercest opponents say Mr. Sisi is unlikely to face major problems this time.

“Everything is upside down,” said Montasser al-Zayat, an Islamist lawyer who was imprisoned four times under Mr. Mubarak, and whose clients include the supreme leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mohamed Badie. “The road to democracy is blocked. Egyptians do not feel safe expressing themselves. They cannot come into the streets without risking death or imprisonment.”

So, he said, “it has become acceptable to let Mubarak out.”