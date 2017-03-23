Turkish Prime Minister Threatens EU; Says Europeans Will Not Be Able to Safely Walk Their Streets

http://www.renegadetribune.com/turkish-prime-minister-threatens-eu-says-europeans-will-not-able-safely-walk-streets/

By Daniel Lang of The Daily Sheeple

When the Netherlands tried to prevent Turkish ministers from holding political rallies on their soil, Prime Minister Erdogan referred to the Dutch as “Nazi remnants” and “fascists.” When Germany did the same thing he claimed that country was “employing Nazi measures.” The ongoing spat between the EU and Turkey has since escalated to a whole new level over the past few days. It’s no longer just a war of words.

Over the weekend Erdogan threatened to open the floodgates, and allow 15,000 migrants into Europe per month. And on Wednesday Erdogan gave a somewhat cryptic threat at a press conference. “If you continue to behave like this, not a single European, not a single Westerner will be able to take a step on the road safely anytime in the world,” he said before adding “We as Turkey are calling on Europe to respect human rights and democracy.”

Of course, Erdogan has no room to talk about “human rights and democracy.” This is the same man who survived a coups last summer, that was probably a false flag orchestrated to help him weed out dissidents and rivals in his country. But I digress. Though he doesn’t specifically say why Europeans will not feel safe on their streets if they don’t bow to his demands, one could surmise that he’s referring to the millions of Turks who live in Europe.

He’s basically saying that if his government’s ministers can’t campaign in Europe, then these Turks are going to riot in the streets and shed blood. And that’s what you get when you allow millions of people into your country, and fail to assimilate them.