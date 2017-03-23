New Jersey synagogue, preschool evacuated after called-in threat

(JTA) — A New Jersey synagogue that houses a preschool was evacuated after receiving a called-in threat.

Temple Beth Shalom in Livingston was evacuated Tuesday after receiving the threat just before 11 a.m., the local CBS affiliate reported.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Department and Livingston Police Department, including the K-9 and bomb squad units, arrived at the synagogue and searched the premises.

Nearly 150 Jewish institutions, mostly JCCs, have been the victims of bomb threats since the beginning of the year. No explosive devices have been found after any of the threats.

