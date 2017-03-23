Jewish Center Bomb Threat Suspect Is Arrested in Israel

The suspect made threats to sites in Australia and New Zealand, as well as in the United States, and to at least one commercial airline flight, prompting an emergency landing, Mr. Rosenfeld said.

A judge ordered the suspect, who has not been charged, held until at least March 30 and ordered a medical examination. His father was ordered held for eight days, on suspicion that he might have been aware of the threats, or even been involved.

The father denies any knowledge of the threats, his lawyer said. The judge imposed an order of silence forbidding the Israeli authorities to release either man’s name.

The teenager, who was born in Israel, has a brain tumor that can affect his cognitive abilities and lead to “irrational” behavior, his lawyer, Galit Bash, said. She would not say whether her client, who she said did not have a criminal record, had admitted or denied involvement.

Ms. Bash and the father’s lawyer, Eran Rau, who are both from the Office of the Israeli Public Defender, said the young man was an only child who lived with his parents and had been home-schooled, which is unusual in Israel. While most Israelis are drafted into military service, the teenager was rejected, which Ms. Bash said was because of his medical condition. Israeli news media reported that she had said in court that he had the tumor since he was 14.

The father, an engineer in his early 50s, was cooperating with investigators, Mr. Rau said. He said his client, who also has no criminal record, was concerned primarily with his son’s welfare, given his medical condition.

“This all seems very strange and preliminary to me,” Mr. Rau said.

Israeli news outlets reported that when the teenager was arrested, he tried to grab an officer’s gun. In his brief court appearance, the suspect, wearing khaki cargo pants, bowed his head and pulled up his shirt to conceal his face.

On Thursday morning, after months of investigation and waves of turmoil and panic, the Federal Bureau of Investigation held a conference call with leaders of Jewish organizations to discuss the surprising denouement to the investigation. As the news spread, it drew mixed reactions from Jewish leaders and anti-discrimination groups who tried to make sense of it.

Joel Dinkin, the executive vice president of the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston, said that it was “a little bit perplexing from the standpoint of the fact that it’s somebody Jewish.”

Photo

Jonathan A. Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, cautioned that many of the people responsible for anti-Semitic threats, vandalism and “a torrent of abuse online” remained at large. And even the threats attributed to the Israeli teenager, he said, should still be considered acts of anti-Semitism.

“The motive may have been unclear, but the impact was crystal clear,” Mr. Greenblatt said. “These were acts that terrorized a community just because of their faith.”

Critics of President Trump have accused him of playing down hatred and violence against minority groups and charged that his anti-immigrant remarks are fueling conflict. He did not publicly condemn the anti-Semitic threats and vandalism until Feb. 21, weeks after Jewish groups began calling on him to speak out. On Feb. 28, in a meeting with state attorneys general, Mr. Trump suggested that some of the threats and vandalism could be a politically motivated effort to “make people look bad,” rather than actual expressions of bias, according to people who took part in the meeting.

Despite the arrest, “we hope our elected officials will directly confront the wave of hate violence that we’ve seen since the election,” said Heidi Beirich, the director of the Southern Poverty Law Center Intelligence Project.

The authorities said the person who made the calls had sent them through the internet and used sophisticated software to disguise his location and camouflage his voice, which slowed the investigation. When the Israeli police searched the suspect’s house, investigators confiscated computers, an antenna and other equipment.

An American official said it appeared that the man had used Tor, widely available anonymity software that masks a computer’s true whereabouts by routing its internet traffic through various points around the globe. Many people use Tor, which is managed by a nonprofit digital privacy group, including those conducting illicit business and activists trying to avoid government censorship or surveillance.

“The investigation began in several countries at the same time, in which dozens of threatening calls were received at public places, events, synagogues and community buildings that caused panic and disrupted events and activities in various organizations,” the Israeli police said in a statement.

The F.B.I. worked closely with the Israeli authorities on the investigation, starting in September — months before American organizations began to note a surge in threats to American targets, according to Cary Gleicher, the bureau’s top agent in Israel.

Some of the earliest American targets of bomb threats were schools, centers and museums in Alaska, Florida and New York that were affiliated with Chabad-Lubavitch, an Orthodox Jewish movement, according to a Chabad official. The movement did not publicize the threats, which received little or no news coverage.

Mr. Gleicher said he had met in early March in Washington with James B. Comey, the F.B.I. director, who asked about efforts to find the person making the threatening calls, and made it clear that he had “great interest in getting this thing done.” In mid-March, Mr. Comey met with Jewish leaders at bureau headquarters to brief them on the investigation.

“I left with a level of confidence that they were definitively making strides,” said Jerry B. Silverman, the chief executive of the Jewish Federations of North America. “It was clear that they were moving at a very rapid pace.”

The American-Israeli cooperation intensified last week, when the F.B.I. sent 14 people — both agents and technical experts — to Israel to assist in the investigation, Mr. Gleicher said in an interview from Israel.

“This was a big deal,” he said, adding that it had taken the resources of both countries to get “across the finish line.”

“Monday was the eureka moment,” he said, when investigators figured out who was making the calls.

In a statement, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who described the threats as “hate crimes,” said, “The Department of Justice is committed to protecting the civil rights of all Americans, and we will not tolerate the targeting of any community in this country on the basis of their religious beliefs.”