‘The best of us’: MPs hail hero minister who battled to save stabbed policeman

Fellow MPs have hailed Middle East Minister Tobias Ellwood as “the best of us” after he attempted to resuscitate a policeman who had been fatally stabbed in the grounds of Parliament.

Ellwood, a former soldier, administered chest compressions, gave mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and improvised to stem the flow of blood from the policeman’s wounds until an air ambulance landed in the grounds. The policeman as since reportedly died, taking the total to two victims in the attack.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office minister, who has responsibility for Israel and the Palestinian Territories, was photographed administering aid to the stricken policeman in the immediate aftermath of the Wednesday afternoon attack. He was later seen with blood on his hands and face.

A source close to Ellwood told the Telegraph: “He tried to give mouth-to-mouth and stem the blood from multiple stab wounds to the officer until the chopper and medics arrived.”

Alistair Burt, who served as middle east minister before Ellwood, told Jewish News: “Tobias Ellwood is the very best of us. To rush towards trouble is the action of a brave man, and my admiration of my colleague knows no bounds.”

Mike Freer, MP for Finchley and Golders Green said: “Tobias reacted magnificently. The experience must have been painful given his family loss in a terrorist incident. The police acted amazingly well. Day in day out they protect us and put their life’s at risk. Sadly Tobias’s actions couldn’t save the police officer.”

The Conservative MP for Bournemouth East was born in New York and served in the Royal Green Jackets, where he reached the rank of Captain before resigning his commission to enter politics.