Joe Scarborough: Trump Isn’t Doing ‘Anything He Said He Was Going to Do’

According to an NBC report published early Wednesday, Republicans could sink their own health care bill come Thursday, when the House votes.

“An NBC head count shows 27 Republican ‘no’ votes right now,” “Morning Joe” co-anchor Willie Geist explained hours later.

For the bill to pass, at least five of those must turn to ‘yes’ in just over 24 hours.

“There’s still a little time, but this is a massive bill, and you know, for Republicans who said that the Affordable Care Act was pushed through by Barack Obama, we were talking about that for six, nine months, maybe even a year,” host Joe Scarborough recalled after Geist previewed the GOP’s panic.

Scarborough skewered the bill for failing to fulfull Trump’s promises on the campaign trail and as president-elect.

“They’re doing this in an extraordinary speed and [turning to MSNBC analyst Mark Halperin] what’s surprising, is this isn’t even a bill Donald Trump himself promised his voters he was going to pass,” Scarborough told Geist.

“He has one broken promise after another broken promise in here,” continued Scarborough. “So for him to say ‘promises made promises kept’… actually, that’s going to fall on deaf ears with voters, because this doesn’t do anything. It doesn’t come close to doing anything he said he was going to do.”

A week before his inauguration, Trump pledged to provide “insurance for everybody” in the Obamacare replacement plan, but wouldn’t say how the bill would pass. Now, it appears it won’t.

“It doesn’t allow everyone to get insurance and it doesn’t preserve Medicare and Medicaid; those are two big promises that aren’t embodied in the House bill,” Halperin pointed out.

According to Halperin, the big issue is “the opposition from the people who are opposing it is not based on politics.”

“They don’t think it’s a good bill,” he told Scarborough. “They would risk losing their seats.”

Granted, “they can still get the votes, but the appeal on politics isn’t going to work,” Halperin noted. “The argument that failure is not an option is, I think, in the end, going to be the argument that carries the day… It’s going to be fascinating tomorrow.”