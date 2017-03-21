Ode to Friedrich Nietzsche

http://www.renegadetribune.com/ode-friedrich-nietzsche/

By farstar88

Pen and paper meet,

Empty faces in the street,

Hollow shells themselves did cheat,

Their eyes don’t see, their ears refuse to hear.

This is what they fear;

A picture hazed, a voice unclear,

The strongest man who dries his tear

with raging winds which he himself must blow.

Now a thought to sow,

Like a seed upon the breeze,

It cannot root itself in fallacies,

It cannot breed amidst disease,

For every leaf’s a perfect word,

And every tree a mind unheard.

Rich in confidence,

Their waters shallow, forests dense,

A single thought hangs on a fence

of wire barbed and piercing Friedrich’s soul.

A diamond ‘mongst the coal,

Pressure then your highest goal,

Refuse the comfort of the shoal,

And every written paper word will leap,…

Like a thought to reap,

From the places where you dwell,

Majestic flames that soared and fell,

How I know your living Hell,

Each tear a drop of morning dew,

Each burning flame is you.

Beloved evil thoughts,

The words you penned were peril fraught,

That which you found was what you sought,

Beneath the hidden, withered masks of rue.

Now I know it true,

I hear your cry, I join your hue,

Your sun too bright, your sky too blue,

You blind them with your brilliant, blazing glow.

Then your thoughts would flow,

Still they rustle in the trees,

And the branches wave to your own breeze,

They could not bring you to your knees.

The pain it took to bid farewell,

Your words could never tell.

Pen and paper greet,

Empty faces in the street,

The war of wars you’d gladly meet,

O’ Friedrich, gift of gifts, untimely man.