http://www.wnd.com/2017/03/homosexuality-exploding-among-youth/

By Paul Cameron & Kirk Cameron

Homosexuality is exploding among U.S. teens. Ditto for younger adults.

Over the last decade, the relative proportion of U.S. teenagers claiming to be homosexual has increased 85 percent; the relative proportion who have not made up their minds about embracing homosexuality has increased 53 percent; and those claiming interest only in the opposite sex has dropped 6 percent. If you’ve ever wondered if homosexuality is learned, believe it: The effort of gays, Hollywood, educators and the federal government to homosexualize our youth is working.

Of the 16 million U.S. high-school students today, an extra million are either homosexual or heading in that direction! So say the findings of a gigantic 25-year study by the Centers for Disease Control.

The explosion in high school is swelling homosexuality among younger adults. Gallup reports that in 2012, 43 percent of all adult LGBs were aged 18 to 36. In 2016, 58 percent were. We’ve gone from 5.8 percent of all adults to 7.3 percent in a veritable twinkling – on pace for 10 percent of adults to be potentially dabbling in homosexuality by our next presidential election!

No society has ever pushed homosexuality to its youth. Indeed, all have tried to protect them from it, (In 1950 a U.S. congressional report called homosexuals dangerous deviants who should not be allowed near youth in government employ.) From gay pride parades, to Disney secreting “little gay messages” into its films, to the CDC recommending that all schools have gay/straight clubs, boosting homosexuality is the flavor of our new “sensitive society.”

The strategy is working, especially among girls. Gallup reports that the majority of homosexuals 20 years ago were men – 55 percent now are women. By painting gays as “victims” under the “civil rights” umbrella, these efforts have many girls “feeling sorry for” lesbians in the same manner they use to rescue wayward guys. And the feminist anti-male attitude and proliferation of female sports teams (along with many lesbian coaches) are added motivations to go gay as well.

President Trump is NOT going to be able to make America great again with increasing numbers of our younger citizens ensnared in the problems of homosexuality. They need instead to be participating in the joys (and problems) of getting married and having kids. Our birthrate is falling – it’s already below the 2.1 children-per-woman needed for a stable society.

The scientific facts

The Centers for Disease Control has been surveying tens of thousands of high school students every other year since 1991. This “Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance” study has been tracking how many teenagers are having sex and the problems associated with sexual preferences and activities for 25 years. While no survey is perfect, this one is so massive and well-done, its findings can reasonably be regarded as definitive.

If you accept the claims of gay activists and not a few shrinks that “people are born homosexual,” think again. In 2001-09, 92.1 percent of U.S. high school students said they were only sexually interested in the opposite sex. In 2015 (the last year for which we have data), 86.5 percent did – that’s 6 percent fewer, or 900,000 kids. A decade ago 5.1 percent (or 800,000) said they were sexually interested in their own sex; in 2015, 1.5 million (an additional 704,000 more) said so – an increase of 84.2 percent. And where 2.6 percent of kids in the 2001-9 survey said they were unsure of their sexual identity, 4 percent made the same report in 2015 – an increase of 53 percent.

As far as what they reported doing, the same surveys found that 51.9 percent said they had only had sex with the opposite sex. In 2015, that had dropped 13 percent – to 45 percent. Before, 5.7 percent reported having had homosexual sex – by 2015 it had increased 43 percent, to 8.1 percent.

Whereas teenagers who had only reported heterosexual sex outnumbered those with homosexual experience about 10:1, in 2015 they only outnumbered those with homosexual experience less than 6:1! The same thing is happening across the West. For instance, in Great Britain in 1991, 91 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds said they were “exclusively straight” (and only 4 percent “ever had homosexual sex”); by 2015 only 46 percent said the same (and 23 percent said they had experienced gay sex). Yes, the U.K. is further along the “gay rights trail” of equating gay and straight sex. But as the senior author predicted in 1978:

“What if society offered an honest to goodness choice between the two sexual orientations? The current lock on the myth-making, image-providing process by heterosexuality may be an instance of overkill. Perhaps an 80/20 hetero-homosexuality split would still result in 96 percent heterosexuality. Maybe even a 60/40 split would. But we’ve got 2 percent [LGB] now with something like a 99/1 split, and somewhere up the line, growth in homosexual mythology and literature has to have an effect (unless one can seriously believe that that to which people are exposed does not influence them).”

“The resolutions of the American Psychiatric and American Psychological Associations calling for equality or near equality of treatment of professionals and clients with either homo or hetero orientations, [are evidence of] further movement toward equality of the sexual orientations. Pre-teens and teens are the battle ground. With the exception of the San Francisco school system, students’ official fare is still 100 percent heterosexual. In my opinion, heterosexuality ‘needs all the help it can get,’ and these current developments portend a much more homosexual future.”

The evidence almost 40 years later is substantial and uniform everywhere you look. Teenagers are acquiring homosexual experience and interests at a rapid rate. Young adult homosexuality is growing as well. What our grandparent’s generation tried to protect kids from is now being taught as a “civil right” and an “obligation to support and join with sexual minorities.” Our youth are obeying.

Science and common sense have been turned upside down — don’t miss the definitive account of gender madness: “Sex Scandal: The Drive to Abolish Male and Female”

Part of the reason the CDC claimed it’s been recommending gay/straight clubs and extensive succoring of “gay teens” is what it found regarding the concentration of “bad things” among gays. The CDC argued that if gay and straight were accepted as normal, gay kids would feel better about themselves (“less stigmatized”) and the differential between straight and gay kids in these “disturbing things” would dissipate. All of this is being done, says the CDC, “for the minority kids.”

Consider some of the evidence in the table below. Are there noticeable “improvements” for LGB students when compared to straights? Although some categories have gone down across the board, perhaps due to the even larger student populations queried in the latest round, the relative gains for LGBs are not obvious. So why is the CDC recommending more of what didn’t work to “help sexual minorities” but most certainly helped direct more would-be straight kids into homosexuality?

image: http://www.wnd.com/files/2017/03/cameron170318.jpg

Look at all the problems these “sexual minority” kids have and cause. Violence more frequently when they date – and when they are at school. Drugs, suicide, hopelessness and sadness. LGB and “unsure” students are still reporting more troubling behavior pretty much across the board than their heterosexual counterparts. What has the campaign to normalize and popularize homosexuality done to “help sexual minorities” feel better, take fewer drugs, etc.? Apparently, not much; but it sure has led a million more kids who probably would not be in their mess to join them.

Hollywood, the media, educators and the CDC may feel proud that they have impacted a generation of youth. But it is the kind of influence that has led many more kids into drug use, suicide, mental health problems, etc.

The historic church alerted that the Bible warned societies against letting homosexuals take over – that there would be hell to pay if they did. Well, here we are, the takeover is moving along briskly, and our kids and young adults are getting swamped. All we have to do is be silent just a little more, and the absence of children will assure our cares will be with us only a little while. At least we’ll have the satisfaction of knowing we will have died with more really great stuff than any other civilization.

References:

MMWR June 10, 2011. Sexual Identity, Sex of Sexual Contacts, and Health-Risk Behaviors Among Students in Grades 9-12 — Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance, Selected Sites, United States, 2001-2009.

MMWR Aug. 12, 2016 Sexual Identity, Sex of Sexual Contacts, and Health-Related Behaviors Among Students in Grades 9–12 — United States and Selected Sites, 2015.

Cameron P (1978) A case against homosexuality. “The Human Life Review,” 4(3), 17-49.

Gates, GJ. In US, More Adults Identifying as LGBT. Gallup, 1/11/ 2017.

Paul Cameron, Ph.D. (Social Psychology from the University of Colorado), is head of the Family Research Institute. He is the author of over 100 scientific articles and was the first scientist to document the harmful effects of secondhand tobacco smoke. Cameron is a reviewer for a number of scientific journals and expert consultant for the federal governments of Canada and the U.S. on homosexuality and HIV.

Dr. Kirk Cameron is a statistical scientist and Family Research Institute researcher and lecturer. He holds a doctorate in statistics from Stanford University and is the author or co-author of 80 professional articles, technical reports, books and government guidance documents. Cameron has done extensive statistical research and consulting in areas of family policy, social science, environment and biomedicine.

Read more at http://www.wnd.com/2017/03/homosexuality-exploding-among-youth/#DjvcBljTj8aOor5f.99