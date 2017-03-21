Fact Check: Democrats’ Critiques of the Republican Health Bill

Ms. Pelosi’s description of “people kicked off of heath insurance” could reasonably apply to those who would lose coverage from the bill’s changes to Medicaid, or those whose employers would no longer have to offer group plans.

But the 24 million figure also includes people who would choose not to have insurance, such as those who would forgo coverage absent the individual mandate to buy it, as well as those who would elect to not pay high premiums.

Ms. Pelosi also asserted the bill would be a job killer.

“Not only would Republicans’ Trumpcare bill destroy the health coverage of 24 million Americans, it will destroy nearly two million jobs across America.”

This needs context. After Ms. Pelosi issued a news release citing a report from the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, many congressional Democrats adopted this talking point. But the report’s findings come with a few caveats.

The center based its report on a more comprehensive study by George Washington University and the Commonwealth Fund conducted before details of the Republican bill were known. That study estimated that repealing federal funding for the Medicaid expansion and subsidies for health insurance would lead to almost three million fewer jobs by 2021 compared with “the baseline model.”

After the Republicans released their bill, the center adjusted the study’s findings to take into account the bill’s changes to tax credits and Medicaid, and concluded that it would lead to 1.8 million fewer jobs by 2022. Leighton Ku, a health policy professor at George Washington University and the lead author of the initial study, said he could not confirm the center’s analysis but agreed that the bill was likely to lead to substantially fewer jobs than under current law.

But that figure does not imply large, immediate layoffs. Rather, 1.8 million is the difference between the number of jobs that the United States would gain over five years by leaving the current law intact versus repealing it.

In other words, repeal would set back job growth by a year or two, said Josh Bivens, a labor economist at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute. “It’s clearly a fiscal drag,” he said.

The center’s estimate also fails to take into account the effect of the bill’s tax cuts on employment, said Joseph Antos of the conservative American Enterprise Institute. Mr. Bivens’s analysis of a repeal of the Affordable Care Act estimated that tax cuts would lead to about 150,000 more jobs by 2019, but an overall loss of 1.2 million jobs.

Mr. Antos pointed to a 2014 Congressional Budget Office report that estimated that the Affordable Care Act would lead to a decline of 2.3 million jobs by 2024 (from people voluntarily leaving the labor force) that he characterized as careful and unbiased. Still, it was cited by John A. Boehner, then the House speaker, to claim that the law would “destroy” jobs.

“It’s the pot calling the kettle black,” Mr. Antos said. “Now they’ve switched positions on the stove.”

Senator Bernie Sanders characterized the plan as a giveaway to the wealthy.

“The G.O.P. bill is not a health care plan. It’s a $275 billion tax break for the wealthiest Americans. It must be defeated.”

This needs context. The Congressional Budget Office and Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation estimated that tossing out a payroll tax increase and a tax on net investment income that affect just the top 5 percent of income earners would account for nearly $275 billion of the tax cuts.

But the other cuts affect everyone. The bill would also repeal the health insurance tax ($145 billion), a sales tax on providers of health insurance that largely affects people who buy their own insurance and those who work for small companies, according to the budget office. Repeal of the individual mandate penalty would primarily benefit low-income people, said Roberton Williams of the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.

Still, Mr. Sanders, an independent from Vermont, has a point that overall the wealthy would see the most benefits. According to the Tax Policy Center, two-thirds of the cuts would benefit the top 20 percent of taxpayers, with 40 percent going to the top 1 percent of income earners.

Representative Mark Takano portrayed the bill as a giveaway to CEOs.

“Tax cuts for wealthy v. health care for seniors? Pharmaceutical CEOs v. the disabled? In the GOP bracket, the wealthy always win.”

This is misleading. Mr. Takano, of California, created a “Republicans’ March Madness” bracket on Twitter, pitting insurance executives against Medicaid and pharmaceutical chief executives against low-income families. But the chiefs of health care companies are not really playing.

As PolitiFact has reported, the bill would allow insurance companies to claim a greater tax deduction for executive pay, removing the Affordable Care Act’s $500,000 cap, effectively raising it to the $1 million general cap for other businesses.

So insurance executives would not personally benefit from this change, at least directly. It is possible, though, that companies would raise the salaries of their executives to claim the greater tax deduction.

Representative Linda T. Sánchez suggested insurers could discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions.

“Trumpcare also means that insurance companies can jack their prices sky high for people with pre-existing conditions.”

This needs context. Insurers are barred from denying coverage to those with a pre-existing condition or from charging people more money based on their health history, and the Republican bill would not change this.

The bill, however, would allow insurers to charge more for people who have been without coverage for more than 63 days. This could affect people who, for example, have to leave work because of an illness or injury and lose employer-based coverage.

As The New York Times has reported, the bill’s overall theme of deregulating the insurance market could cause more uncertainty. But as even Ms. Sánchez, of California, went on to note, insurers would “still have to sell policies to people with pre-existing conditions.”