http://www.theearthchild.co.za/david-rockefeller-one-of-the-most-evil-men-alive-is-finally-dead-at-101/

Conspiracy theorists the world over can rejoice! One of the most notoriously evil men in the world is no longer with us.

Former Chase Manhattan Chief Executive David Rockefeller has died at the age of 101.

David Rockefeller: An Immoral Life of Evil and Treason

It is impossible to imagine walking a mile in his shoes. But how can we be so quick to judge a life most of us could never begin to comprehend? Read on for more facts that make it exceedingly easy to dislike such a person.

Because of his tremendous fortune and influence, David Rockefeller was at the forefront of the minds of every conspiracy theorist. He’s even got a character on hit cartoon show, The Simpsons, that for all the world seems to be modeled after him (Mr. Burns).

For every second in David Rockefeller’s long life, he’s been one of the wealthiest human beings on the planet. Like the devil in the song by the Rolling Stones, he has always been a man of wealth and taste. Growing up in a nine story house full of Renaissance treasures doesn’t make a normal child. If he were ever elected President of the United States of America, it would be a demotion.

How did they obtain so much vast wealth? Well, a lot of it is blood money or money stolen from the poorest of the poor. I shall explain..

Now, let’s try to adjust that total for inflation and add interest accrued… would anyone like to attempt the math? We haven’t discussed how much David made in his lifetime. But still, even conservative estimates are completely, utterly obscene.

How much money did John Davison Rockefeller have? Well, according to “politically correct” sources on what is really controlled information on the internet, David Rockefeller’s grandfather had just $1 billion (adjusted for inflation, that amount today would be $318.3 billion). Large sums of his fortune were donated to causes like medical research, but to assume that David Rockefeller inherited less than $3 billion from his grandfather would be rather silly.

He’s rumored to be worth over a trillion dollars, but Wikipedia says he’s worth only $2.9 billion, which is a number so ridiculously low one has to wonder if the person who put it there knows how to balance their own bank account. Wikipedia is terrific for facts, but only if they fit the agendas of the global oligarchy.

Call it a “404 page not found” error if you like, but David’s grandfather was the first billionaire in America, and if you know how “it takes money to make money,” then you know the official numbers are just bunk junk for public consumption. If you were one of the wealthiest men on the planet, then you would surely prefer that people believe that Bill Gates is worth more than you, and you’d only leave a trail for a very small portion of your wealth. This is what David Rockefeller has done.

What is David Rockefeller worth? You will find many *cough* “official statements” on seemingly reputable websites that cite an obscene number, but you shouldn’t believe it because the real number won’t be found.

Being obscenely rich is one thing, but why do so many people believe David Rockefeller was pure evil?

Did you notice people are happy about his death? That’s because David Rockefeller was a huge part of virtually every secret elite organization on the planet. He had his hands in the military industrial complex, profiting from pretty much all the wars. He has secretly had his hands in the arms industry and was a major player among the banking cartels for decades. He was even rumored to be part of organ trafficking, sex slaves and other black market illegal trading. His work under the guise of ‘philanthropy’ has caused the deaths and needless suffering of millions.

If you know who a person’s friends are, you can then tell what sort of person he is. David Rockefeller and Henry Kissinger have been very close friends since they first met in 1954. Why do people consider Henry Kissinger to be so evil? Answer that one, and you’ll know the same thing is true about Rockefeller. Despite the monumental power and international influence Kissinger has wielded over the past several decades, even more is wielded by David Rockefeller.

In the US, since the false flag attacks upon our own nation by global oligarchy on 9/11, the people of the nation have seen tremendous drops in their personal wealth, and also huge losses in jobs and opportunities. This has all been part of the plan for the banking cartels, and millions now know it. Many people believe Rockefeller was DIRECTLY INVOLVED with the funding and planning of 9/11.

For some it sounds far fetched, but for those who have dug deeper into this subject they know there is a lot of damning evidence to prove it, but there was never anyone powerful enough that was willing to take him to court.

Some whistleblowers have spoken up, with evidence, but they were all murdered. Most notably Aaron Russo. You should hear what he had to say!