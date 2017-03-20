Secret Service Agent Who Won’t Take A Bullet for Trump Removed from Position

A top Secret Service agent who said on Facebook that she wouldn’t take a bullet for President Donald Trump has been removed from her position, the Washington Examiner reported.

Kerry O’Grady was the special agent in charge of the Denver district, meaning she was in charge of supervising all of the president’s visits to the area. However, she caused quite a scandal last October when she implied she would not protect Trump.

“As a public servant for nearly 23 years, I struggle not to violate the Hatch Act. So I keep quiet and skirt the median,” O’Grady wrote in a Facebook post first discovered by the Washington Examiner. “To do otherwise can be a criminal offense for those in my position. Despite the fact that I am expected to take a bullet for both sides.”

“But this world has changed and I have changed. And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here.

“Hatch Act be damned,” she concluded. “I am with Her.”

The Hatch Act stipulates, among other things, that federal employees “may not post a comment to a blog or a social media site that advocates for or against a partisan political party, candidate for partisan political office, or partisan political group” or “may not use any email account or social media to distribute, send or forward content that advocates for or against a partisan political party, candidate for partisan political office, or partisan political group.”

O’Grady, who claimed to be a sexual assault victim, said she was reacting to accusations that Trump had sexually assaulted women.

While the Secret Service was aware of the postings, O’Grady was not removed until the Examiner discovered the comments. Then she was temporarily removed pending an investigation. The Examiner confirmed Sunday that removal would be permanent.

However, several agents expressed concern to the Examiner that she would be allowed to remain within the Department of Homeland Security and thus maintain her pension.

The idea that anyone who says she wouldn’t be willing to take a bullet for the one individual whom she’s supposed to protect would be allowed to stay within a department whose chief function is our security is beyond me, but the rationale of the federal government has never been terribly coherent.

That said, the fact that O’Grady has been removed is the important thing. The Secret Service shouldn’t tolerate personnel who will disregard the safety of the president for personal political reasons.