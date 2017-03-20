North Korea Warns: “If A Single Bullet Is Fired We WILL Nuke The United States”

by Mac Slavo of SHTFplan

With tensions heating up on the Korean Peninsula after North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un fired several test missiles into Japanese-controlled territory, and following President Trump’s deployment of Navy Seals whose sole purpose will be to decapitate the leadership of the communist state, Un issued a shocking warning on Sunday.

If even a single bullet is fired, says Un, his country will immediately initiate a nuclear attack on the United States.

In a statement, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said: “The Korean People’s Army will reduce the bases of aggression and provocation to ashes with its invincible Hwasong rockets tipped with nuclear warheads and reliably defend the security of the country and its people’s happiness in case the US and the South Korean puppet forces fire even a single bullet at the territory of the DPRK.”

In an earlier statement U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson pointedly told North Korea that the policies of previous U.S. administrations, which allowed the North Koreans to achieve the nuclear bomb, have ended and that the United States will be pursuing a new strategy to disarm its long time adversary.

Noting that no option is off the table, Tillerson demanded North Korea cease pursuit of all nuclear programs:

Let me be very clear… the policy of strategic patience has ended… we are exploring a new range of diplomatic, security and economic measures… all options are on the table… North Korea must understand that the only path to a secure, economic prosperous future is to abandon its development of nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles and other weapons of mass destruction.

We have repeatedly warned that North Korea could be the trigger for war that could see a dozen or more countries in conflict should President Trump no longer pursue the failed policies of patient diplomacy taken by his predecessors George Bush and Barack Obama.

Statements from Tillerson, and the North Korean response threatening outright nuclear war show that the situation in the region is escalating.

And though most Americans have gotten used to the rhetoric and inaction of North Korea, the Trump administration’s approach could be a global game changer with severe consequences.

It is not that difficult to envision a scenario in which President Trump takes military action involving more than a single bullet in response to Kim Jong Un’s nuclear and missile tests.

In that scenario, Kim Jong Un may take things to the next level, which could see the launching of nuclear tipped ballistic missiles or even Super EMP weapons designed to disable the U.S. power grid in one fell swoop.

While we hold out hope for world peace, we encourage concerned Americans to prepare for any possibility, especially as it relates to nuclear or radiological fall out:

Have an emergency plan to get out of major cities : They will be the primary targets. If rhetoric turns to reality, you should be ready to exit metropolitan areas immediately.

: They will be the primary targets. If rhetoric turns to reality, you should be ready to exit metropolitan areas immediately. Minimize Radiation Intake : In case of a nuclear or radiological event, the Department of Homeland Security recommends countering the effects of radiation poisoning by supplementing your diet with an FDA-approved thyroid blocker .

: In case of a nuclear or radiological event, the Department of Homeland Security recommends countering the effects of radiation poisoning by supplementing your diet with . CBRN Respiratory Protection: An attack with Chemical, Biological, Radiological or Nuclear weapons of mass destruction is more probable today than anytime in the last 50 years. Protective tactical gas masks and NBC rated filtration systems can mean the difference between life and death in a nuclear emergency and the hours that follow.

An attack with Chemical, Biological, Radiological or Nuclear weapons of mass destruction is more probable today than anytime in the last 50 years. and can mean the difference between life and death in a nuclear emergency and the hours that follow. Nuclear Fallout Body Protection: In addition to protecting your thyroid and respiratory system, nuclear fall out can have deadly effects on the skin. Nuclear, Biological and Chemical full body suits are a necessity should you find yourself out in the open or trying to escape from a city.

[Renegade Editor’s Note: I personally would not spend money preparing for a nuclear emergency, except if I had lots of extra money.]

Should North Korea or another adversary opt for a more strategic strike, such as detonating a single EMP-based nuclear weapon directly above the central United States, it could take down our entire power grid.

Experts have warned that such an attack could revert the United States back to the 1800’s, a scenario that could lead to the deaths of some 90% of the U.S. population within one year due to starvation, disease and violence.

This kind of disaster requires longer-term planning and stockpiling of essential supplies like emergency food, potable water and personal defense armaments.

The rhetoric from world leaders suggests a lot of things can go wrong very quickly. Prepare for the possibility today, because even one second after the event will be too late.

This article originally appeared on SHTFplan.