The Jews Are Instruments of the Dark Age

By Savitri Devi (1978)

From And Time Rolls On, Edited by R.G. Fowler, Black Sun Publications

The Jew, originally, was not different from other Semitic people. He was just as good as they are. I have absolutely nothing against him. I mean to say, the real Jew in antiquity. He believed in a God of his own. And he didn’t think twice of praying or sacrificing to the gods of other people. You get that in the Bible. Again and again and again in the Bible you have examples of Jewish kings: — they are called bad in the Bible, of course, all bad — sacrificing to gods of Syria, to Astarte or to different Baalims. “Baal” means “god” in Syrian religions. And the average Jew had no scruples about that. Only Moses and the prophets are the ones who made the Jews what they are. Really, what distinguishes the Jews from other people of antiquity is the intolerance that was given to them through the Mosaic law and through that command of Deuteronomy: “People you come in touch with and people that your God will give into your hands, don’t spare them, don’t make friends with them, destroy them. Destroy whatever opposes you.” That is the new thing. And most of the Jews didn’t stick to it. So many times you get in the Bible: “They are a hard-necked people.” “They will whore after other deities.” And they did whore after other deities. Take the story of the King Manasseh. He erected altars to all the stars in heaven and bowed down to them. He worshipped the stars.

Everybody did the same in those days. And you get worse than that, especially in the sixth, seventh, and eighth centuries BC. Excavations have turned up heaps of children’s ashes in Palestine. It was the custom among the Semitic people to sacrifice their first born by fire. An awful thing. I don’t condone it. I wouldn’t do the same. But the Carthaginians, the Tyrians, the Sidonians, all these people did it. The Jews are one of them. They did the same. And God, of course, was angry. Jehovah was angry. These were not the orders of Jehovah. They had to be different from the other people. They hadn’t ought to do what the others did. But you get heaps of these places. And there’s one awful place south of Jerusalem called ge Hinnom. It’s the original word for Gehenna, hell. Hell because I suppose if you were passing by when they were sacrificing you must’ve heard the screaming and smelt the burning. It must’ve been awful, really.

But the Jew has become what he is now through Moses and through the prophets. Through the prophets, in order to make them a different people. And the prophets were extremely resentful of any other people who opposed the Jews. You only have to read in the Bible the prophet Nahum. Nahum, when he hears of the fall of Nineveh in August 612 BC, is rolling with pleasure. “Woe to the bloody city,” he says. “She’s punished now, she’s fallen.” He probably didn’t hear it at once. There was no radio in those days. But perhaps three months later, after the fall, he heard that Nabopolassar of Babylon and his son, young Nebuchadnezzar who was then seventeen, had stormed Nineveh and set it on fire. He was pleased.

I have nothing against the Jew as long as he stays in his place. That is to say, as long as he is a Jewish nationalist. A Jewish nationalist, proud of his race. All right, I’m proud of mine. The Negro should be proud of his too. Every creature should be proud of what he is. But what I resent in them, and what is a sign of the Dark Ages, is that they are used for the purpose of this Dark Age of deracializing everybody. What I resent in the Jew is not that he’s proud of being a Jew. All right. I can have a cup of tea with him, and he’ll talk of his pride. I don’t mind that. But I resent it when he starts telling me that I must consider race as nothing. I must be an internationalist and an interracialist, while he is not.

What I resent is this. On the 15th of September, 1935, the Nuremberg laws were promulgated in Nuremberg, interdicting any Aryan from marrying a non-Aryan and especially a Jew. The Jews are allowed in Germany as guests only. They are not allowed to raise the Reich’s flag, the flag of Germany. But if they wanted to raise their own flag, the flag of Israel — Israel did not exist yet, but it existed among themselves — they had a flag of their own. The Jew in Germany can raise his own flag. And if the neighbors object, they will have to deal with the German police. The German police will protect the Jew against public opinion. He can raise his own flag, but not the German. He’s not a German. When people all over the world heard that — I was in Calcutta at the time — they raised hell. “Oh, awful racialism! Look at the tyrant Hitler, persecuting the Jews.” He wasn’t persecuting them at all. He was giving them what should be given to them, and that’s all. They are foreigners in Germany. They have the right to be proud of their foreign origin, and they are not right to call themselves Germans. They are not Germans. That’s all right. That was 1935.

Twenty years later in Israel, a law comes out: interdiction for a Jew to marry a non-Jew. Nobody raised hell then. It was perfect. Nobody said a word. Why didn’t they make the same kind of fuss about that as they did with the Third Reich? Why? One law is as good as the other. I approve of both. They approve of none. If they approve of none, and if they raise a fuss for the first, they should raise a fuss for the second. And that is the success of the Jew: “I am a racialist, but you mustn’t be.” That’s the sign of the Dark Age. He’s an instrument. An Orthodox Jew who keeps to himself, all right. I like that one. But I resent the other one that keeps to himself, or lets his family keep to themselves, and goes out of his way to propagandize the Aryan and any race that is not his and tell them, “Your race is rubbish. You mustn’t believe in it. Believe in mankind, mankind, mankind. All men are equal. All men are loveable. You can marry anybody.”