Swedish Telecom Advertises Helping Women Cheat on Their Husbands with Negroes

There comes a time in every white Swedish woman’s life when she has to ask herself one simple question: “why am I sitting around listening to my beta male white husband talk to me, when I could be getting brutally fucked by a big black nigger?”

(Daily Stormer)

TeliaSverige understands that Swedish women are easily bored, and need quick access to black dick.

We ensure that wherever you are in Sweden, you will have a fast connection that will ensure your ability to ability to locate and consume black dick 24/7. You can leave your husband with the kids.

This is your right as a liberated woman.

TeliaSverige: we deliver black dick to those who need it most – white women.