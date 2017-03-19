Swedish Telecom Advertises Helping Women Cheat on Their Husbands with Negroes

There comes a time in every white Swedish woman’s life when she has to ask herself one simple question: “why am I sitting around listening to my beta male white husband talk to me, when I could be getting brutally fucked by a big black nigger?”
TeliaSverige understands that Swedish women are easily bored, and need quick access to black dick.
We ensure that wherever you are in Sweden, you will have a fast connection that will ensure your ability to ability to locate and consume black dick 24/7. You can leave your husband with the kids.
This is your right as a liberated woman.
TeliaSverige: we deliver black dick to those who need it most – white women.
Advertisements