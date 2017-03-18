Good Samaritan With Firearm Saves Cop Pinned by Suspect

http://conservativetribune.com/punk-beats-cop-up-behind-him/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=PostUp&utm_campaign=CTDailyEmail&utm_content=2017-03-17

Recently released video showed the most effective way to handle a thug beating up a policeman, and it works almost every time.

Footage taken on a cellphone by a bystander on Nov. 14 showed a man fatally shooting another man who had attacked a Florida law enforcement officer and had him pinned to the ground in the middle of the roadway.

According to the Fort Myers News-Press, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy Dean Bardes was assisting fellow deputies with a vehicle crash on I-75 in Estero when he spotted a Toyota Camry traveling at over 100 mph.

After Bardes stopped the car, he became engaged in a confrontation with its driver, 53-year-old Edward Strother.

Reports said that passerby Ashad Russell told police that Strother jumped over the driver’s door of Bardes’ patrol car, landed on top of him and began beating him.

That’s when a motorist at the scene began shooting the video from a cellphone. The video began with Russell pointing his gun at Strother, who was sitting on top of Bardes in the middle of the road. He paced for a few moments before firing.

After Russell fired, Bardes moved out from under Strother, who could be seen lying immobile in the street.

Witness John Barnes-Morrison told WINK in Fort Myers that he got out of his van to help, but before he made it to the scene, Russell had already told Strother to get off the police officer several times. Barnes-Morrison added that Bardes instructed Russell to shoot Strother.

After the shooting, Russell, 35, dropped his gun to the ground, went to his vehicle and waited for other law enforcement officers to arrive, records state.

Russel has a concealed weapons permit and the state attorney’s office said he would not be charged for Strother’s death.

The right to bear arms is not just an issue to debate. This situation proves the importance of carrying a gun simply to defend yourself or someone else — and sometimes even law enforcement officers need help from civilians.

Had Russell not been carrying, Bardes could have been killed that day.