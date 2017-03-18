Britney Spears (White Slut) said set to play first show in Israel

http://www.timesofisrael.com/britney-spears-to-perform-first-ever-show-in-israel-report/

Britney Spears will reportedly perform her first-ever show in Israel in the summer of 2017 as part of her upcoming world tour.

A date for the show has not yet been set, but according to Channel 2, the Princess of Pop will perform a one-night show in Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park in early July.

The final date and ticket information would be announced by the production company in the coming days, the report said.

Shows scheduled for Israel did not appear on her website at the time of publication, nor was there mention of a trip to Israel on her social media feeds.

Local music producers have been working to bring Spears to Israel since last year, and rumors of a concert have been swirling in recent months.

Spears shot to international fame in the late 1990s with hits “…Baby One More Time” and “Oops!…I Did It Again.” She has sold more than 100 million albums and 100 million singles throughout her career.

Spears joins a star-studded lineup of musical artists and groups scheduled to perform in Israel over the summer including Justin Bieber, Aerosmith, Radiohead, Tears for Fears, Rod Stewart, Nick Cave and Gun N’ Roses.