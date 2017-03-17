Trump welcomes Merkel to White House for high-stakes meeting amid friction on trade, refugees

At a joint news conference, Trump said some NATO countries owe “vast sums” in dues, which is “very unfair to the United States.”

“These nations must pay what they owe,” Trump said, with Merkel standing next to him in the East Room.

Yet Trump appeared to misstate how NATO financing works, arguing each nation agreed to contribute 2 percent of gross domestic product. In fact, the organization long ago set a goal that each member would devote at least 2 percent of GDP to defense in their own budgets. They “contribute” their capabilities to NATO, not monetary assessments. Those who haven’t reached 2 percent, which is the majority of nations, don’t “owe” or have to make up shortfalls of the past.

During the news conference, Trump also addressed immigration, calling it a “privilege, not a right” and adding that “the safety of our citizens must always come first.” His remarks come after federal judges this week suspended, for a second time, his attempt to impose a travel ban on some majority-Muslim nations.

The White House summit marked a high-stakes first meeting for the pair of western leaders who have clashed on issues such as refugees, trade and multilateral alliances.

The summit comes as the president has called into question the need for a unified Europe and has shaken the continent’s confidence over the United States’ commitment to NATO.

Trump was also sharply critical of Merkel during the presidential campaign, accusing her of “ruining Germany” over her more liberal policies on free trade and Syrian refugees. He has expressed support for Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

“It’s always better to talk to one another than about one another,” Merkel said through an interpreter at the news conference.

As the two earlier sat for a brief photo op for reporters in the Oval Office, they said little and did not shake hands, though they did shake when Trump met her limousine outside the West Wing.

“We talked about lots of things,” Trump said, in response to a flood of questions from the media.

Trump also said he expected legislative efforts, backed by the White House, to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act would ultimately be approved by Congress, despite widespread concerns among Republicans.

“It’s going to be passed, I believe,” he said. “It’s coming together beautifully. We have conservative groups, other groups, everybody wants certain things.”

The friction between the two is a sharp contrast to Merkel’s warm relationship with former president Barack Obama, whose world view was largely aligned with Merkel’s on many issues. Her meeting with Trump is being closely watched at home and abroad for signs of how the two leaders will engage each other, which could help determine the future of U.S. support for the European Union and NATO.

As much as Trump has rejected the linchpins of the post-World War II international order and Merkel has been its defender, German officials insisted her visit is intended to strengthen the relationship between the longtime allies.

“The chancellor comes to Washington with a very open mind-set and a constructive, pragmatic and forward-looking attitude,” German Ambassador Peter Wittig told The Washington Post this week. Noting that the United States is Germany’s most important foreign ally, he added, “We want to build on the strong relationship we’ve had over the past 70 years.”

Their meeting was postponed earlier this week due to weather in Washington.

Beyond their seemingly divergent world view, the two leaders could not be more different in terms of personality. Trump is a brash, outspoken businessman and Merkel a staid and reserved trained scientist.

Merkel arrived in Washington with an entourage that included German business executives to emphasize the important economic ties between the nations. Trump has opposed multilateral trade deals, and talks on a major U.S.-European pact called the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, which had been negotiated by the Obama administration, has bogged down.

They will host a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House on Friday where both are likely to face questions about Trump’s past comments questioning the viability of both NATO and the European Union.

Meanwhile, Trump also faces rising domestic pressure over his efforts to impose a U.S. travel ban aimed at six majority-Muslim nations in the Middle East and Northern Africa. However, the ban was blocked for a second time this week by federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland.

Merkel’s decision to welcome large numbers of Syrian refugees stand in sharp contrast to Trump’s insistence that the U.S.’s refu­gee program has made the country vulnerable to terrorist infiltration.

Trump has also sought to realign America’s trade relationships with much of the world, and has decried globalist economic policies and his advisers have specifically cited Germany’s trade surplus with the United States as proof of unfair economic policies. Trump has also threatened to hit German companies, like automakers, with high tariffs, which threatens to spark a trade war.

Trump officials have sought to reassure Europe that this White House has not abandoned free trade.

“The president does believe in free trade but he wants free and fair trade,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday while traveling in Germany.