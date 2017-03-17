Lead Developer of HPV Vaccines Comes Clean to Warn Parents & Young Girls

http://www.renegadetribune.com/lead-developer-hpv-vaccines-comes-clean-warn-parents-young-girls/

By Arjun Walia of Collective-Evolution

Gardasil, the vaccine that supposedly protects young girls from the human papillomavirus and the cervical cancer which it can lead to, has come under intense scrutiny from medical professionals around the world over the past few years. Unfortunately, mainstream media outlets rarely if ever share information related to this scrutiny, despite the many eye-opening revelations which have made their way into the public domain.

This is why I commonly write about the HPV vaccine and continue to push this information; because it’s not really openly discussed, but should be.

One of these revelations comes from Dr. Diane Harper, one of a select few specialists in OB/GYN (in the world) who helped design and carry out the Phase II and Phase III safety and effectiveness studies to get Gardasil approved. There are only 50 HPV experts in the world, and Dr. Harper is one of them, inarguably making her an expert on the subject.

Since Harper’s involvement in getting Gardasil approved, she has condemned the vaccine, stating that it is neither safe nor effective. She has mentioned that the tested length of the efficacy of the vaccines in preventing HPV infection is not long enough to prevent cervical cancer, which, as she states, can take decades to develop. She has also stated that vaccination will not decrease the number of cervical cancer cases, but a routine of regular pap smears will.

Of all the women who get an HPV infection, approximately 70 percent of those will clear that infection all by themselves in the first year. You don’t even have to detect it or treat it. Within two years, approximately 90 percent of those women will clear it all by themselves. By three years, you will have 10 percent of that original group of women left who still have an HPV infection, and 5 percent of this 10 percent will have progressed into a pre-cancerous lesion. So, “now you have that small group of women who have pre-cancerous lesions and now let’s look at that moving into invasive carcinoma. What we know then is that amongst women with. . . [pre-cancerous] lesions. . . it takes five years for about twenty percent of them to become invasive carcinomas. That’s a pretty slow process. It takes about thirty years for forty percent of them to become invasive cervical carcinomas.” (source)

This begs the question, why do nine-year old girls need vaccinations for symptomless venereal diseases that their immune systems kill anyway?

Harper has told CBS that these vaccines are essentially useless, explaining that “the benefit to public health is nothing, there is no reduction in cervical cancers, they are just postponed, unless the protection lasts for at least 15 years, and over 70% of all sexually active females of all ages are vaccinated.”

She also goes on to caution of their dangers:

Parents and women must know that deaths occurred. Not all deaths that have been reported were represented in Dr. Slade’s work, one-third of the death reports were unavailable to the CDC, leaving the parents of the deceased teenagers in despair that the CDC is ignoring the very rare but real occurrences that need not have happened if parents were given information stating that there are real, but small risks of death surrounding the administration of Gardasil.

“It is a vaccine that’s been highly marketed, the benefits are over-hyped, and the dangers are underestimated.” – Dr. Chris Shaw, Professor at the University of British Columbia, in the department of Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, and Visual Sciences (Taken from the One More Girl documentary)

When one looks at the independent literature, so studies which are not sponsored by the vaccine manufacturers, so with relation to Gardasil there have been several reports documenting multiple sclerosis and encephalitis, which is brain inflammation, in girls who have received their Gardasil vaccine. So just because a study sponsored by the manufacturers does not identify problems with the vaccine does not necessarily mean that the vaccine is safe. In fact if one looks at the manufacturer studies, they’re often not designed to detect serious adverse events. There was a study done by a group of researchers sponsored by Glaxo Smith and Kline and they were looking at Cervarix, which is another HPV vaccine, and the authors acknowledged that none of the studies that they evaluated have been designed to detect autoimmune diseases. So obviously, you’re not going to find what you’re not looking for. And in spite of these obvious flaws, they concluded that there is no evidence that Cervarix is associated with increased risk for autoimmune diseases, and this is absurd because you haven’t looked for it, the study has not been designed to detect autoimmune diseases.”– Dr. Lucija Tomljenovic, PhD, Post-doctoral Fellow at the University of British Columbia, where she works in Neurosciences and the Department of Medicine (source)

BRAND NEW STUDY OUTLINES WHY MANY DOCTORS DON’T RECOMMEND HPV SHOTS

A brand new study recently published in the journal Pediatrics has found that many paediatricians don’t strongly recommend the HPV vaccine. For those of you who are unaware, the HPV vaccine, also known as the Gardasil vaccine, is designed to protect against four types of human papillomavirus, or HPV. Although the HPV vaccine is banned in multiple countries, like Japan for example, it has been approved for use in Canada and approximately 100 other countries.

Researchers used a national survey asking approximately 600 doctors to outline their stance on the HPV vaccine. Conducted between October 2013 and January 2014, the study found that a large percentage of paediatricians and family doctors — nearly one third of those surveyed — are not strongly recommending the HPV vaccine to parents and preteens, which is why, as illustrated by the study, HPV vaccination rates continue to drop.

The study mentioned that some doctors felt the need for a clearer understanding of reasons to vaccinate preteens, particularly given the fact that most do not become sexually active until later on in life, and that many parents would object to them assuming otherwise.

Prior to this, another study was published in the journal Cancer Epidemiolog in 2015. Written by Melissa B. Gilkey, an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, the study was designed to assess how physicians recommend the HPV vaccine. The authors were surprised to find that “physicians so often reported recommending HPV vaccination inconsistently, behind schedule, or without urgency. Of the five communication practices we assessed, about half of physicians reported two or more practices that likely discourage timely HPV vaccination.” (source)

This study found that 27 percent of physicians across the United States do not strongly endorse HPV vaccination, and 39 percent reported that they do not give the vaccinations on time as recommended. Approximately 59 percent of physicians recommended it for adolescents.

Physicians questioning vaccine safety seems to be a growing trend, and this is evident and expressed in multiple publications. For example, a fairly recent study published in the journal Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics emphasized that “more research is needed to understand why some health professionals, trained in medical sciences, still have doubts regarding the safety and effectiveness of vaccination.” (source)

A new study published in the journal EbioMedicine outlines how more and more physicians, more specifically those in France, do not follow the recommended vaccination schedule and have hesitancy with regards to vaccination for a number of reasons, mainly due to a lack of trust in pharmaceutical grade products, their perception of the utility and risks of vaccines, and their comfort in explaining them to patients. (source)

AMERICAN COLLEGE OF PEDIATRICIANS LINKS HPV VACCINE (GARDASIL) TO “VERY RARE BUT SERIOUS CONDITION.”

“It has recently come to the attention of the College that one of the recommended vaccines could possibly be associated with the very rare but serious condition of premature ovarian failure (POF), also known as premature menopause. There have been two case report series (3 cases each) published since 2013 in which post-menarcheal adolescent girls developed laboratory documented POF within weeks to several years of receiving Gardasil, a four-strain human papillomavirus vaccine (HPV4).”

The press release goes on to state that adverse reactions are not commonly caused by the vaccine, and that there has not been a noticeable rise in POF cases in the last 9 years that the vaccine has been widely used. This is not the first time a statement from a government medical agency has contradicted the evidence of various scientists and doctors around the world. Nevertheless, it’s great to see them at least acknowledge these potentials, stating that there are “legitimate concerns that should be addressed.” These concerns, according to them, are as follows:

Long term ovarian function was not assessed in either the original rat safety studies, or in the human vaccine trial

Most primary care physicians are probably unaware of a possible association between HPV4 and POF and may not consider reporting POF cases or prolonged missing menstrual periods to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)

Potential mechanisms of action have been postulated based on autoimmune associations with the aluminum adjuvant used and previously documented ovarian toxicity in rats from another component, polysorbate 80

Since licensure of Gardasil in 2006, there have been about 213 VAERS reports involving amenorrhea, POF or premature menopause, 88 percent of which have been associated with Gardasil

The overwhelming majority (76%) of VAERS reports since 2006 with ovarian failure, premature menopause, and/or amenorrhea are associated solely with Gardasil. . . . A Vaccine Safety Datalink POF study is planned to address an association between these vaccines and POF, but it may be years before results will be determined. Plus, POF within a few years of vaccination could be the tip of the iceberg since ovarian dysfunction manifested by months of amenorrhea may later progress to POF.”

It’s also worth mentioning that more than a dozen girls recently came forward in Europe claiming that they are suffering from acute physical side effects from the HPV vaccine. You can read more about that here.

CONCORDIA PROFESSOR CRITICIZES HPV VACCINE AFTER WINNING A FEDERAL GRANT TO STUDY IT

Dr. Genevieve Rail, Professor of Critical Studies of Health at Concordia University, recently received a grant of $270,000 from the Canadian Institute for Health Research (CIHR) to study the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). She concluded that there is absolutely no proof that the human papillomavirus directly causes cervical cancer.

I’m sort of raising a red flag, out of respect for what I’ve found in my own study, and for the despair of parents who had totally perfect 12-year-olds who are now in their beds, too tired to go to school,” she said. “Yes, we’re going against the grain, and we are going against those who are believed, i.e. doctors and nurses and people in public health.” (source)

She feels there are “serious concerns” about the vaccine, yet no research on how young people “experience” the vaccine. (source)

You can read more about this story here.

MERCK’S FORMER DOCTOR PREDICTS GARDASIL TO BECOME THE GREATEST MEDICAL SCANDAL OF ALL TIME

Dr. Bernard Dalbergue is a former pharmaceutical industry physician with Gardasil manufacturer Merck who has started to raise his voice against the HPV vaccine, and against the pharmaceutical industry as a whole. He joins a long list of experts from within the industry who have slammed the rampant manipulation and control of clinical research done by the pharmaceutical industry.

This quote is taken from an interview that happened in April of 2014, from an issue of the French magazine Principes de Santé (Health Principles):

The full extent of the Gardasil scandal needs to be assessed: everyone knew when this vaccine was released on the American market that it would prove to be worthless. Diane Harper, a major opinion leader in the United States, was one of the first to blow the whistle, pointing out the fraud and scam of it all.I predict that Gardasil will become the greatest medical scandal of all time because at some point in time, the evidence will add up to prove that this vaccine, technical and scientific feat that it may be, has absolutely no effect on cervical cancer and that all the very many adverse effects which destroy lives and even kill, serve no other purpose than to generate profit for the manufacturers. Gardasil is useless and costs a fortune! In addition, decision-makers at all levels are aware of it! Cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, paralysis of the lower limbs, vaccine-induced MS and vaccine-induced encephalitis can be found, whatever the vaccine. (source)

Dr. Dalbergue has also recently released a book titled Omerta dans les labos pharmaceutiques: Confessions d’un medicine which goes into more detail about corruption in the medical/pharmaceutical industry. He also recently made an appearance on a popular radio show in France which you can watch here. Although it’s in French, it’s nice to put a face to the name so that you can see he is real.

GARDASIL CONTAINS MORE THAN DOUBLE THE AMOUNT OF ALUMINUM THAN IT PREVIOUSLY HAD

Gardasil, like several other vaccines, contains aluminum. Health authorities will tell you that using aluminum as an adjuvant in vaccines is completely safe, but what they won’t tell you is that there are no safety assessments (toxicity studies) for vaccine ingredients. This can be quite eye-opening for those who were not already aware of this, especially considering the fact that aluminum has been being added to vaccines for approximately 90 years. Yet the Food and Drug Administration, or any other government agency for that matter, has not conducted or included appropriate toxicity studies/testing proving the safety of aluminum. Why is this? One reason could be that vaccines have traditionally (over the years) been viewed as non-toxic substances, therefore not warranting such research. (source)

I have a document from 2002 from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)… discussing the assessment of vaccine ingredients… and testing specifically in animal models. Back then, the FDA stated that the routine toxicity studies in animals with vaccine ingredients have not been conducted because it was assumed that these ingredients are safe. When I read that I was kind of pulling my hairs out [thinking] ‘So, this is your indisputable evidence of safety?’ These documents never made it to mainstream media. It’s just a lie perpetuated over and over again; that we’ve been using these things for over nine decades and it’s been proven safe. No, it’s been assumed safe.” – Dr. Lucija Tomljenovic (source)

Even if we look at the FDA’s current website/guidelines, this is not a secret. The statement above was made in response to their 2002 guidelines, which is a fairly recent document. More than 10 years later, however, despite all of the studies demonstrating clear cause for concern, not much has changed.

Until recently, few licensed vaccines have been tested for developmental toxicity in animals prior to their use in humans.” (source)

Studies also continue to emerge every single year stressing the need to actually test vaccine ingredients for safety. You’d think this would be a no-brainer, wouldn’t you?

Here is a study published in 2015 that stresses how important it is for us to further examine the inclusion of mercury and aluminum in vaccines, arguing that “the safety levels of these substances have never been determined, either for animals or for adult humans—much less for fetuses, newborns, infants, and children.” (source)

A growing number of studies have linked the use of aluminum adjuvants to serious autoimmune outcomes in humans. (source)(source)(source)(source)

Below is an excerpt from a paper that was published in 2015 in the journal Frontiers In Neurology which emphasizes various concerns about aluminum in vaccines:

The conceptual link between long-term persistence of alum particles within macrophages at the site of previous immunization, and the occurrence of adverse systemic events, in particular neurological ones, has long remained an unsolved question. Aluminum has long been identified as a neurotoxic metal, affecting memory, cognition and psychomotor control, altering neurotransmission and synaptic activity, damaging the blood–brain barrier (BBB), exerting pro-oxidant effects, activating microglia and neuroinflammation, depressing the cerebral glucose metabolism and mitochondrial functions, interfering with transcriptional activity, and promoting beta-amyloid and neurofilament aggregation (56). In addition, alum particles impact the immune system through their adjuvant effect and by many other means. They adsorb vaccine antigens on their surface, which protect them from proteolysis thus forming a persistently immunogenic pseudo-pathogen (57). Alum particles may also bind undesirable residual products inherent to vaccine production procedures, as shown for HPV DNA sequences (58) or yeast proteins (59) that may be potentially hazardous (60). Finally, alum particles can directly induce allergy (61, 62) as other metals (63) Concerns about long-term biopersistence of alum largely depend on the ability of alum particles to reach and exert toxicity in remote organs. This ability has been suggested by several studies.

Here is another paper, published in 2013 in the journal Immunome Research, which provides further evidence of the dangers associated with aluminum in vaccines.

A study published in the journal Current Medical Chemistry in 2011 does the same:

Aluminum is an experimentally demonstrated neurotoxin and the most commonly used vaccine adjuvant. Despite almost 90 years of widespread use of aluminum adjuvants, medical science’s understanding about their mechanisms of action is still remarkably poor. There is also a concerning scarcity of data on toxicology and pharmacokinetics of these compounds. In spite of this, the notion that aluminum in vaccines is safe appears to be widely accepted. Experimental research, however, clearly shows that aluminum adjuvants have a potential to induce serious immunological disorders in humans. In particular, aluminum in adjuvant form carries a risk for autoimmunity, long-term brain inflammation and associated neurological complications and may thus have profound and widespread adverse health consequences.

Another one published in the Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry shared the following conclusions:

We show that Al-adjuvanted vaccines may be a significant etiological factor in the rising prevalence of ASD. We also show that children from countries with the highest ASD prevalence appear to have a much higher exposure to Al from vaccines, particularly at 2 months of age. . . . According to the FDA, vaccines represent a special category of drugs as they are generally given to healthy individuals [15]. Further according to the FDA, ‘this places significant emphasis on their [vaccine] safety’ [15]. While the FDA does set an upper limit for Al in vaccines at no more than 850 μg/dose [89], it is important to note that this amount was selected empirically from data showing that Al in such amounts enhanced the antigenicity of the vaccine, rather than from existing safety data or from the basis of toxicological considerations [89]. . . . Nonetheless, given that the scientific evidence appears to indicate that vaccine safety is not as firmly established as often believed, it would seem ill advised to exclude pediatric vaccinations as a possible cause of adverse long-term neurodevelopmental outcomes, including those associated with autism.

The list regarding the concerns about aluminum goes on and on. Below is a video from Dr. Christopher Shaw, a professor at the University of British Columbia in the department of Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, and Visual Sciences.

Again, a growing number of studies have clearly demonstrated aluminum adjuvants in vaccines could be a factor in the development of serious autoimmune outcomes in humans. (source)(source)(source)(source)

Moreover, we know, from the work of Richard Flarend, that aluminum is commonly absorbed into the body — into areas it shouldn’t be — and has been found in various urine samples from multiple studies examining this topic… and that’s not just for aluminum in vaccines.

We increasingly have this compound that was not part of any biochemical process on Earth, that can now only go and do havoc, which is exactly what it does. It causes all kinds of unusual biochemical reactions.” – Dr. Chris Shaw, a neuroscientist and professor at the University of British Columbia

Here is a great video by Dr. Christopher Exley, Professor of Bioinorganic Chemistry at Keele University and Honorary Professor at UHI Millennium Institute. He is known as one of the world’s leading experts on aluminum toxicity.

This article (Lead Developer of HPV Vaccines Comes Clean to Warn Parents & Young Girls) was originally created and published by Collective-Evolution.